Kim Kardashian in body-hugging black dress, walks in first couture show

Kim Kardashian walked in the Balenciaga show for Paris Haute Couture Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian showed she is more than just a reality television star on Tuesday as she walked in the Balenciaga show for Paris Haute Couture Week.

The Kardashians star donned a body-hugging, long, black gown that was tight at the top and looser at the bottom. The silk dress featured a low-cut neckline emphasizing Kim’s famous assets with long sleeves.

Kim Kardashian wore a tight black jumpsuit with ruffled dress on top

The look was paired with what looked like black leather tights underneath, and black heels. Kim’s platinum blonde hair was pulled into a low bun with two strands of hair on her face.

From backstage photos posted by the star, it appeared she was actually wearing a tight, black one-piece jumpsuit underneath a ruffled black skirt.

Her makeup included a smokey eye and light pink lip, giving her a futuristic look.

Kim wore a black helmet over her face as she attended the afterparty

And, speaking of futuristic, Kim left the show wearing a tight, black, glittering dress that became loose at the bottom with a plastic, black helmet on her head that covered her face.

It was reminiscent of the black mask Kim wore for the 2021 Met Gala that spawned a thousand memes and took over Twitter for days afterward.

At the afterparty for the show, Kim appeared to have some trouble eating, as she showed a picture of herself on Instagram with the black helmet and a fork in front of her face.

Kim posted pictures of the show and afterparty to her Instagram, receiving over 1 million likes, including from Siesta Key star Juliette Porter, and Emily Ratajkowski.

She captioned the photos, “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show! [heart emoji] thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!”

Kim walked with other celebs, including Nicole Kidman

Kim wasn’t the only celebrity on the Balenciaga runway; she also walked with fellow celebs Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Naomi Campbell.

Nicole Kidman, who wore a silver, futuristic-looking gown with long black gloves posted a video backstage, showing her chatting to Kim and Dua Lipa, who wore a bright yellow dress.

In the video, Dua Lipa says she was worried she would fall with Nicole responding she would catch her if she falls, and Kim claiming, “I’ll fall too.”

Nicole sweetly captioned the video, “Catch you if you fall [heart emoji] @DuaLipa @KimKardashian #Balenciaga.”

Kim’s daughter North and her momager Kris Jenner joined her in Paris, with the mini-fashionista donning one of her dad’s jackets from his former streetwear brand, as well as Balenciaga crocs.