Kim Kardashian in black glittery bikini showcases slimmed-down figure

Kim Kardashian is beautiful in a Dolce & Gabbana bikini with a choker for Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues her reign of fashion domination in a gorgeous glittery bikini from Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim is still on the high from her Milan Fashion Week appearance, where black and glitter were signature themes of her Dolce & Gabbana shoot, along with lace and leather.

The latest video, posted on Instagram for her 330 million followers, featured Kim and her blonde hair with carefully-styled curled ends that framed her face.

She struck a few poses against a black wall, with her lips slightly parted as she gazed into the camera.

A spotlight shone on her face as the reality TV star continued the grainy videos she has worked with as of late.

Kim wore a black sparkly bikini top with two thick straps. The bikini top perfectly hugged her curves and showed her bronzed skin and slimmed-down waist.

Kim Kardashian turns heads in black crystal bikini

Kim paired the bikini top with leather pants featuring a high-waisted belt. The black pants were skintight with crystal embellishments decorating the seams.

The background music featured an upbeat tempo and repeated the words “Dolce and Gabbana.” She sported soft glam makeup with a glossy pout and lined eyes.

Kim wore a thick, black sparkly choker with a chunky cross dangling from the piece. The choker was made of the same material as the string bikini top.

She let the video do the talking, opting for a black heart emoji as the caption.

Anyone who has followed Kim knows the reality TV star is full of surprises. In the last month alone, Kim has turned her businesswoman title up a notch, announcing multiple businesses in different areas.

Kim Kardashian’s latest business ventures in 2022

In June, Kim announced a skincare line called SKKN. The SKKN launch came after shutting down KKW Beauty, her skincare line by a different name.

This month, Kim appeared in Interview magazine with a head-turning photoshoot and a revelation-filled interview.

Kim revealed a private equity firm with Jay Sammons called SKKY. She also revealed a true crime podcast with Spotify called The System about a triple homicide in Ohio. Somehow, Kim squeezes in her design career and law school studies after passing the baby bar last December.

Of course, Kim’s most important gig is that as a mother-of-four, which is a never-ending job.

The Kardashians airs on Hulu with new episodes on Thursdays.