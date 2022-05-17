Kim Kardashian in bikinis shows ‘dream come true’

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is layering on the bikini action in a jaw-dropping shoot as she reveals a “dream come true.” The 41-year-old makeup mogul and SKIMS founder has been fronting the likes of Vogue magazine for years, but her latest cover shoot is taking things to another level.

Earlier this week, Kim revealed she’s fronting iconic magazine Sports Illustrated, with the 2022 issue hitting stands on May 19.

Kim Kardashian stuns in stringy bikinis

Sizzling in the tiniest of bikinis and even throwing in some latex action, the Hulu star wowed with her 24-inch waist and world-famous curves, of course wearing her own SKIMS brand for the cover.

Since debuting the news, Kim has returned for a gallery of swimwear snaps, ones quickly racking up likes on her Instagram.

Kim opened calf-deep in water and flaunted her sensational figure in a tiny stringy bikini in black latex. Going barely-there with “patch-on” style bottoms and also donning gloves, the reality star knocked the camera dead with her curvy hips and cleavage on show, also driving fans to swipe for more.

The extensive gallery also included Kim smiling bikini-clad from a kayak, posing amid a jungle setting and by a motorcycle as she rocked an eye-popping faux leather thong two-piece. The mom of four even lifted dumbbells while in a sporty and high-waisted bikini worn with a cropped rash guard.

“DREAM COME TRUE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION,” Kim wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) The shoot has come with a full interview, seeing the billionaire discuss her career and motherhood.

On her SI Swim debut, the ex to Kanye West stated: “Every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They’re iconic. Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the 90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women, and I just have never been that.”

Kim Kardashian celebrates women with curves via Sports Illustrated

SI Swim this year also includes singer Ciara, Elon Musk’s 74-year-old mother Maye, and plus-size model Yumi Nu on its covers.

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have—I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old but in my 40s? That’s crazy!” Kardashian added.