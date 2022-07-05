Kim Kardashian in bikini walks poodle in high heels

Kim Kardashian close-up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is walking a poodle in a skimpy bikini and heels as she promotes her new SKIMS Swim drop.

The 41-year-old billionaire mogul proved she’s always finding ways to reinvent herself as she flaunted her weight loss and her best-selling merch on Instagram four days ago, posting shoot photos as fans gear up to buy the Metallic range from her 2019-founded SKIMS brand.

Kim Kardashian aims for gold with new bikini shoot

The Hulu star alerted fans about the new release last week as she snapped a selfie in a metallic gold bikini. Fans got to see more of what’s on offer as a retro and ’60s-style shoot showed Kim and models parading around in SKIMS swimwear.

The opening photo showed Kim posing by a doorway and on a stone terrace, also backed by a kidney-shaped pool and loungers.

Showing off her 21-pound weight loss while posing with an old-fashioned phone, Kim sizzled in a shiny and skintight metallic silver bikini top, pairing it with a tiny matching miniskirt. Two large poodles were seen lounging near the mom of four.

Video mode was also offered, with one slide showing Kim leading the way as she and two models strutted outdoors with their poodles on leashes. Here, Kim wore a beyond tiny and silver monokini, with the final shot showing her back in the initial two-piece.

In a caption, Kim told fans: “COMING SOON: NEW @SKIMS METALLIC SWIM. Drops Wednesday, July 6th at 9am PT / 12pm ET.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim continues to build SKIMS from its initial shapewear offerings, with endless popular collections now including the Cozy Collection, the Fits Everybody collection, plus the new Romance lingerie range. In mid-late June, the reality star dropped her SKKN by Kim skincare line – SKKN racked up over 4 million Instagram followers before its June 21 launch.

Kim Kardashian reveals SKIMS ‘goal’

In 2021, Kim opened up to Vogue, revealing her long-term plans for her clothing brand.

“My goal for Skims is to continue to expand our product offering and keep finding new ways to create solutions that work for all women, all the time. We’re creating the next generation of underwear, shapewear and loungewear by consistently bringing our customers newness and excitement with each drop, and I am so thankful for the dialogue we have with our community along the way,” she said.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.