Kim Kardashian in bikini floats around ocean

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a weekend ocean float as she sizzles in a tight silver bikini.

The billionaire mogul, 41, has been making June headlines for showing off a Tahiti vacation with boyfriend Pete Davidson, although the former SNL star didn’t feature in her Sunday Instagram update.

Kim Kardashian shows off figure in bikini ocean float

Lying on her back and amid translucent ocean waters, the reality star and businesswoman soaked up the sun while showing off her 2022 weight loss. After dropping 16 pounds for this year’s Met Gala, Kim went on to lose even more weight and has confirmed she’s now down 21 pounds.

Outfitted in the tiniest of strapless bikinis, Kim flaunted her tiny waist and toned legs in a metallic silver and strapless two-piece, also channeling a futuristic vibe via RoboCop shades.

Kim gained over 200,000 likes in just 20 minutes as she wrote:

“Lazy Sunday.”

Given that Kim has been in New York City to promote her freshly-dropped SKKN by Kim skincare line this past week, it can be assumed that her snap did not come from Tahiti. The former E! star didn’t reveal her location.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim has been busier than ever as she continues to run her SKIMS line, shoots for The Kardashians, and ensures that fans stock their carts with her new, 9-step skincare line. In 2021, the queen bee of reality TV shut down her KKW Beauty line for a rebrand, and SKKN is the result.

Kim Kardashian’s skincare line racked up millions of followers before launch

On June 1, Kim told her Instagram followers: “I’m so excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”

SKKN already boasted 4 million Instagram followers ahead of its June 21 launch. That number has since risen to 4.9 million. “I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you!” Kim added in her announcement post. Also boasting a skincare line is 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner, CEO of 2019-founded Kylie Skin.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.