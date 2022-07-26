Kim Kardashian in bikini delivers strict warning

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is both showing off her figure and delivering a strict warning as she stuns in a skimpy bikini.

The billionaire mogul, 41, only took a short break between heavily promoting her latest SKIMS Swim offerings – while the July 1 Metallic Swim announcement went viral as Kim took a selfie in a tight gold bikini, more was to come.

Following promos ushering in the Metallic Swim range’s ’70s offerings earlier this month, Kim paused on the swimwear, but she was back on Monday, sharing stories to her Instagram and big-time showing off her whittled-down figure.

Kim has dropped 21 pounds in 2022. Possibly picking a smaller size than usual, the reality star walked fans through her “Micro” white bikinis while inside her luxurious home closet.

Fans saw the mom of four’s impossibly tiny and 24-inch waist as she paraded around barefoot in a high-waisted and halterneck SKIMS bikini while telling fans:

“Alright I’m gonna try the bathing suits on for you guys, and this is our original tie side and triangle top. And now I’m gonna try on the micros for you so you can see the difference with the top.” Showing the latest designs from her 2019-founded brand, the former E! star added: “And this is one of our new styles. It’s the micro tanga bottom and the micro triangle top.”

Footage also showed an array of SKIMS swim pieces neatly layered across rug-covered flooring. Kim, who rocked her icy-blonde bob like a pro, continued:

“I love white swimwear.”

Kim Kardashian issues warning over her swimwear

Seemingly, there are risks to be taken when wearing SKIMS Swim. Addressing her followers, Kardashian continued:

“So you know, white swimwear can get a little sheer. Our fabric is nice and thick and holds you in, and it’s great, but it will get a little sheer. So, layer or be prepared.” Kim eventually switched to a different pair of white briefs paired with a skintight matching tee.

Also modeled were a white one-piece bathing suit, plus a black one.

Kim Kardashian’s empire knows no bounds

This swimwear collection goes beyond the standard. Herself admitting that a glove addition might be perceived as strange, the SKKN by Kim founder continued: “Um, and what’s really cute and these SWIM gloves. I wore gloves to the beach, and everyone was actually commenting, asking how they could get them. They’re in the same material as our swim.”

In 2022, Kim’s net worth was listed at $1.8 billion.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.