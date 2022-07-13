Kim Kardashian in bikini arches back over a tree

Kim Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit. ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Kim Kardashian is sizzling in her new Metallic Swim range as she floats around lake waters and stretches over a tree trunk.

The 41-year-old reality star and business mogul has spent much of July promoting her newly-dropped SKIMS swimwear range, and photos shared ahead of the weekend showed her in yet more of the skintight and metallic pieces she’s ushered in with a bang.

Kim Kardashian wows in Metallic Swim bikini

Photos on the SKIMS Instagram showed Kim flaunting her 21-pound weight loss and going skimpy as she modeled a clingy silver two-piece.

In the opening photo, the Hulu star was lying on her back amid sunny, semi-submerged waters while modeling a high-cut, bandeau-style bikini in Nickel.

Kim added in the Robocop-style shades she donned for her 2022 Sports Illustrated shoot – the magazine feature dubbed iconic by Kim neatly wove in her Metallic Swim collection, released earlier this month.

Kim showed off her cleavage and toned abs as she lay in the water, with a swipe right showing her on land. Here, the billionaire arched her back while topping up her tan and modeling the same look – she wore her hair down and damp, still donning the futuristic shades.

A caption name-dropping Kim’s Sports Illustrated Swim feature read: “Sundaze, @si_swimsuit style. Spend your weekends in sporty Metallic Swim sets all summer long. Shop select styles, colors, and sizes now via link in bio. @KimKardashian wears the Metallic Swim Bandeau Bikini Top and Dipped Mid Waist Bottoms, size S, in Nickel.”

Kim debuted her Metallic Swim range on July 1, creating a massive buzz on her Instagram as she highlighted her 24-inch waist in a gold bikini selfie. “SOON,” the ex to Kanye West wrote.

Kim Kardashian says she has a ‘different energy’ when blonde

2022 brings Kim slimmer, richer, dating Pete Davidson, and blonde. “I have different energy when I’m blonde,” she told Allure. “I’m a totally different person.”

“I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde. As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that b****y-boss energy,” she added. Touching on her looks as her weight loss continues to make headlines, Kardashian continued:

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above.”

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.