Kim Kardashian in bikini after massive brand announcement

Kim Kardashian is back in her bikini as she continues to front media outlets for expanding her empire with a new brand drop. The 41-year-old mogul quickly made headlines this week as she unveiled her new SKKN BY KIM skincare line, this in the wake of her KKW Beauty brand shutting down.

Taking a break from the promo, Kim updated her Instagram Stories today with a swimwear post that also included members of her family – she posed with sister Kylie Jenner, mom Kris Jenner, plus the “momager” OG’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim Kardashian chills in bikini amid skincare brand launch

Kim posed enjoying an outdoor moment, this as 24-year-old Kylie makes headlines for posting swimwear snaps from a lake – possibly Lake Powell. The billionaire sat on an oversized couch and under a parasol, pouting in shades and flaunting her recent weight loss in a skimpy dark bikini.

Resting a leg over Kylie’s lap, Kim leaned back slightly to afford a view of her abs – the mom of four recently revealed that she dropped 16 pounds for the 2022 Met Gala.

Kylie, meanwhile, sent out a low-key smile while in a bikini, with mom Kris wearing a sundress. Olympian Caitlyn covered up in olive pants and a white shirt.

Kim offered no caption or geotag.

Kim Kardashian and family pose outdoors in swimwear. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim’s skincare launch is all fans can talk about. The SKIMS CEO shut down her KKW Beauty line on August 1, 2021. Now she’s back for something even bigger.

“In all of my business endeavors, I’ve been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly crafted and universally loved products that are performance driven — and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skin care brand,” Kim said in a statement.

Kim Kardashian taps into skincare trends with SKKN

Kim’s brand offers nine products, costing between $45 and $95. Announcing the news on Instagram, Kardashian wrote: “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.”

Kim joins the long list of celebrities boasting a skincare line: Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore, Lori Harvey, Kristin Cavallari, and Jessica Alba all boast one, as does sister Kylie.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.