Kim Kardashian impresses in braless pajama showoff

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is braving a pajama look so skimpy, it might not be practical.

The 41-year-old mogul looked sensational in a weekend Instagram share promoting her latest SKIMS drop, one offering shoppers a sleepwear solution that’s touted to be comfortable and definitely comes lightweight. Going braless in a cropped pajama top that didn’t cover her chest fully, Kim peeped her assets in the figure-flaunting photos, ones coming as she continues to make headlines for having dropped 21 pounds.

Kim Kardashian flaunts fabulous figure in SKIMS sleepwear

Stunning her 320 million followers on Saturday, Kim opened posing confidently in tight shorts and a silky, freeing, and revealing matching crop top that fell just above the chest line.

Kim sizzled as she highlighted her tiny waist and whittled-down thighs, with a swipe right bringing a chopped-up photography finish as she posed in white undies paired with a similar top.

Further photos showed the new SKKN by Kim founder in a deep red version as she held a decorative butterfly accessory near her waist.

A caption announced the “just dropped new @SKIMS Sleep Set.”

Likewise stunning snaps have also been shared to the SKIMS Instagram, followed by over 4 million.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Inspired by Kim’s own at-home experimentation with perfectly cropped sleepwear, this super sexy little set clings to your curves and shows skin in all the right places. Shop now in 4 colors and sizes XXS to 4X,” the brand captioned a photo of Kim as she arched her back in tiny black shorts and the boob-skimming Sleep Cropped Tank.

Kim’s 2019-founded brand even features now boyfriend Pete Davidson on its feed. The account usually sticks to featuring Kim and SKIMS models. A recent share showed the billionaire mogul in street shots with former SNL face Pete.

“Spotted: @KimKardashian in the new Summer Mesh Long Sleeve Dress. Get her look, plus discover more sheer dresses, bodysuits, and underwear that just dropped now via link in bio,” a caption read, encouraging fans to shop.

Kim Kardashian considering moving in with Pete Davidson?

The latest sees sources close to Kim suggesting that boyfriend Pete might be ready to move in. The two are said to be “discussing” it. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” an anonymous insider told Hollywood Life this month.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.