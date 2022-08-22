Kim Kardashian hits the gym in stringy bikini

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: E!

Kim Kardashian has been proving that swimwear can absolutely be worn for a workout.

The SKIMS mogul has been making 2022 headlines for dropping weight ever since she shocked fans with a slimmed-down Met Gala display this year, and now she’s offering an insight into what’s been contributing to the weight loss.

Photos shared to Kim’s Instagram recently were recycled and used to promote Poosh last weekend. The lifestyle brand run by sister Kourtney Kardashian regularly enlists the help of the family, plus stars including Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratajkowski.

Kim showed off her trim figure and famous curves during a gritty gym shoot, posing in a beyond tiny and silky bikini in nude shades, plus a stomping pair of massive thigh-high boots.

The ex to Kanye West made sure fans saw her rock-hard abs and slimmed-down waistline, plus the muscles she’s been building up. Kim has lost a total of 21 pounds this year. She also showed off her icy-blonde locks while posing amid gym machines.

A caption addressed Poosh’s followers, reading: “A full body burn? Sounds good to us. Find @sydneycummings_ top 4 moves to tone your entire body at the link in our bio.”

Kim Kardashian details 21-pound weight loss

The reality star, who was once famous for putting an OG stamp on curves, is now ushering in a skinner trend, one that’s been raising eyebrows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She initially dropped the weight to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe, this as she graced the 2022 Met Gala red carpet with now-ex Pete Davidson.

“It was this or nothing,” Kim told Vogue. “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein.” She insisted: “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Also known for using sauna suits in the past has been singer Britney Spears.

Kim Kardashian promotes full body burn

Fans hitting up Poosh upon seeing the recent shots of Kim were redirected to a blog post by YouTuber Sydney Cummings. She writes:

“I believe that there should be no barriers between you and a fantastic workout to keep you feeling great. Gym memberships and trips to the gym are not possible for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have an incredible fitness lifestyle.”

Also making headlines for her weight loss this year is Kim’s younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022.