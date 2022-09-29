Kim Kardashian goes wild in cheetah spandex

Kim Kardashian is feeling wild in an animal print photo shoot featuring cheetah print. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kim Kardashian is going wild in a new shoot featuring animal prints from head to toe.

The reality TV star shared a new set of pictures with her 330 million Instagram followers.

Kim’s latest look featured a corset with cheetah print worn over a long-sleeve, semi-sheer bodysuit with a turtleneck.

She wore stiletto-heeled boots, also in the animal print theme, and carried a matching handbag.

Kim tagged Dolce & Gabbana in the wild-themed shoot. She also tagged the makeup artists and stylists who helped create her head-turning look.

Kim stood on a wood floor, with cheetah print-covered walls in the background.

She sported a cheetah coat with a train, which draped off her shoulders and trailed behind her.

Kim’s blonde hair fell past her shoulders with dark roots and curled ends. Her makeup featured a soft-glam look with glossy lips and smoky eyes.

The third photo featured Kim receiving assistance from her stylist as she climbed into her skintight ensemble. Another employee was at Kim’s feet, helping to put the finishing touches on the outfit.

Another black-and-white shot featured Kim holding a cat as she kept the animal within arm’s distance and posed with a kissing face.

She made her way to a stone fireplace in another picture, which showed the undercoat of her cheetah garment was black. Then, Kim stood in a hotel lobby, with a sound person and camera crew present in the background.

Her caption read, “CHEETAH GIRL” with a cheetah emoji for good measure.

Kim is cashing in on the attention she received following the Dolce and Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week. But if you thought Kim was done, you would be sadly mistaken.

Kim Kardashian announces new home accessories brand

Just when you thought Kim Kardashian couldn’t do anything else, she does more.

Kim is keeping it neutral with the colors that Kanye West used to create their infamous home. Kim has seemingly taken a liking to Kanye’s style, using neutral colors for her shapewear line, SKIMS.

Kim announced in Architectural Digest that her home accessories line, with a vanity tray, waste basket, and tissue box, all made of concrete.

According to Kim, the minimalist style promotes mental well-being.

Kim explained, “I think having the concrete material and monochromatic design are important for my mental wellness. I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm.”

Kim continued, “That’s why when I designed the Skkn by Kim home accessories collection, I wanted each piece to be artfully crafted from hand-poured concrete.”

The Kardashians airs on Hulu with new episodes on Thursdays.