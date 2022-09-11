Kim Kardashian goes skintight in sheer dress with famous squad

Kim Kardashian steals the show with a famous squad at New York Fashion Week for Fendi. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian had a major fashion moment at the Fendi show during New York Fashion Week and she shared it on Instagram with her 328 million followers.

The reality star sat front row at the event, which was held during New York Fashion Week– atypical for the Italian designer who usually shows at Milan Fashion Week. The reason for the change of location was the 25th anniversary of the iconic Baguette Fendi bag.

Kim was joined by her longtime BFF LaLa Anthony to her right and actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Watts to her left.

Each lady rocked a different Fendi look to sit in the front row of the show, but all of the women represented the brand.

Kim wore a sheer Fendi dress that hugged every curve and fit like a glove. The dress featured nude paneling, long sleeves, a turtleneck, and a mermaid-style hem that graced the ground. Kim carried a Fendi handbag made of the same material as the dress and completed the look with block sandals.

Lala Anthony wore a pink fur, sunglasses, and knee-high monogram boots by Fendi. Sarah Jessica Parker rocked a houndstooth shirt, light skirt, and a purple Fendi bag she designed for the collection. Naomi Watts sported a gray dress and opera gloves, with a freshly cut bob.

Kim Kardashian stuns in sheer dress at Fendi during NYFW

Once Kim got backstage, she took photos with more famous faces, including Linda Evangelista, who previously went into hiding following a botched cosmetic procedure.

Kim also posed with designer Kim Jones and the legendary Grace Jones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kim took a few more glamorous pictures with Lala as the two struck some poses and showed their fits.

Kim’s caption read, “Fendi Nights,” with two sparkle emojis.

Kim Kardashian reveals fashion inspiration

Kim Kardashian graced this month’s Interview magazine, where she discussed various topics, including her fashion inspiration.

Kim said that she tried to wear “attainable things” that people could relate to or wear themselves.

She explained, “There’s so many people that I look at and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. I love how they dress.’ Or, ‘I love that. That’s so fresh.’ I get it. And then for me, I can find things that could be so simple, and that a lot of people, a lot of girls, can connect to—and that is very sellable.”

Kim continued, “The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable.”

And while a Fendi couture dress may not be attainable to most, perhaps something similar is.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.