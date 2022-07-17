Kim Kardashian goes sheer and braless with Rapunzel hair

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her Rapunzel hair as she models a skintight, sheer, and braless look.

The SKIMS founder, 41, is fresh from an Instagram update showing off her figure and her sense of humor – sticking to being herself, Kim admitted she wasn’t too sure how Rapunzel is even spelled.

Posting for her 325 million followers this weekend, Kim sizzled as she lounged around a corner couch adorned with matching pillow tops, showing off her hourglass curves and recent weight loss and modeling a bodysuit that was mesh vibes strong.

Kim highlighted her 21-pound weight loss in the tan all-in-one, going braless and sheer at the chest as she rocked the strappy number with heeled sandals.

A caption drew attention to the Hulu star’s calf-length and icy blonde hair, reading:

“How the f*ck do you spell Rapunzel? Repunzle? Lol.”

The post comes as Kim makes headlines for touching down in Australia and via private jet. She’s meeting former SNL star boyfriend Pete Davidson Down Under as the couple’s romance continues to heat up. Kim flew out to Cairns in Queensland to meet Pete, who is in Australia to shoot new movie Wizards!

Kim Kardashian confirms being ‘happy’ and ‘content’ with Pete Davidson

Nobody saw the Kim/Pete romance coming, although fans did get a preview as the billionaire mogul kissed the ex to Ariana Grande on SNL this year. Speaking on Good Morning America recently, Kim confirmed she is both “happy” and “content,” adding:

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will feature on-screen

It’s now been confirmed that Pete will feature on Season 2 of The Kardashians. “Doing The Kardashians was different for Pete because he is not playing a character,” a Hollywood Life source reports. “He found it difficult in the beginning because he isn’t always funny all the time. Pete has a very serious side to him and this is not what his fans know of generally. He was just not sure if this is what would fly for the show since he thought that they were all counting on him to be the comedian that he is,” they added.

Kim’s romance with Pete comes in the wake of her 2021 divorce from Ye rapper Kanye West, father to her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The former couple married in 2014.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.