Kim Kardashian goes fully nude for cover shoot (almost), reveals what plastic surgery she’s had done

Kim Kardashian was almost in her birthday suit on the cover of Allure magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-195/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian posed in what looked like a fully naked magazine cover shoot, but she was stealthily wearing a SKIMS nude-colored bodysuit.

The Kardashians star posed on the cover of Allure magazine, sitting on a silver, square chair with dark, glam makeup and two braided pigtails that went all the way to the floor.

She sat with her knees up to her chest, and she leaned on her right hand as she stared at the camera with an intense gaze.

In the next photo, it was obvious Kim’s hair was the star of the photoshoot, and she was shown with her long, blonde hair straight and down. Her outfit matched her hair perfectly, being that it looked as if she was wearing a blonde-haired sweater.

Another shot from the photoshoot showed Kim standing up high in a beige, mesh jumpsuit with strappy heels, and tan cups over her breasts.

The next look appeared very high fashion, with Kim seen wearing a black corset with a long black dress, and what looked like an orange sword and embellished decorations around the neckline.

In the last photo, Kim stands in the middle of four men who look as if they are styling the photoshoot, her long blonde braids on show, as she wore a black corset dress with gold rings jutting out of it.

Kim Kardashian prefers being blonde after posing on magazine cover with long braids

Of her long, blonde hair, Kim said she’s “sassier” when she wears it, and that she’s more confident as a blonde.

The SKIMS founder said, “I have different energy when I’m blonde. I’m a totally different person.”

She later claimed having brunette hair makes her more of a boss, saying, “As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss. I’m also a totally different person when I have long, fake nails on. I have so much confidence — and I hate long nails! Every once in a while, I need that b***hy-boss energy.

Kim reveals what plastic surgery she’s had

One thing that is sure to get fans talking is Kim’s supposed admission as to how much surgery she has had.

When asked what she had done on her face, she responded, “A little bit of Botox. But I’ve chilled, actually.” She also said “no” when asked if she had fillers or eyelash extensions.

At least Kim was honest about the fact that she cares about her looks so much, saying, “I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above.”

Though, age has clearly made her more confident, with the SKIMS founder saying, “I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before.”