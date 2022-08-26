Kim Kardashian goes extra small in black spandex to promote sales

Kim Kardashian is arching her back and showing her curves in new SKIMS shapewear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Socialite and reality star Kim Kardashian has been working hard lately as she’s promoted several new SKIMS items.

Many of her sisters are working on their businesses as well, as they all continue to promote sales and new items.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner has been promoting new lip blush kits coming to Kylie Cosmetics, while Kendall Jenner just celebrated the release of Eight Reserve by 818.

Khloe is still promoting Good American items, meanwhile, Kourtney has been updating her Poosh site as she travels across the country on tour with Travis Barker.

Kim is fresh from the release of new perforated bottoms and tops from SKIMS, which are completely see-through netted items that can be used as cover-ups when swimming.

Now, Kim is promoting more shapewear again as SKIMS just announced new bodysuits.

Kim Kardashian shows off curves in black spandex

On Thursday, the SKIMS official Instagram account announced that new light essential bodysuits were available.

They advertise different lightweight fabric bodysuits that come in three styles, four colors, and sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Kim herself modeled the Off The Shoulder Bodysuit (in an XS!) in the onyx shade.

In the promotional shot, Kim leaned back on some blocks and gave the camera a steely gaze as she showed off her tanned skin and platinum hair.

The second shot is a closer image as she faces the camera directly and gives some emphasis to the off-the-shoulder design.

Kim has been putting in work since her breakup with Pete Davidson earlier this month and appears to be ready to enjoy the single life for the rest of the summer.

Kim Kardashian is living single following Pete Davidson split

Although both parties were a bit dismayed at their breakup, it looks like Kim is filling her summer with other fun activities that she doesn’t need a man for.

She has shared several fun photoshoots on her Instagram, gone wakeboarding in Idaho, and continues to show off her work in the gym and time at the pool.

She and Kanye are still working to come to a legal agreement regarding the custody of their four children, but at present, the two seem to be on cordial terms.

However, it doesn’t look like there will be a Kimye return, as Kim is looking forward to dating older men but hasn’t mentioned a thing about returning to her ex-husband.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.