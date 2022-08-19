Kim Kardashian goes braless in ‘perforated’ netted top to promote sales

Kim Kardashian is stunning in fishnets to promote sales. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is a mother of four, a reality television star, and a businesswoman, and she’s newly single.

The socialite doesn’t seem to be dragged down by her recent split from comedian Pete Davidson as she focuses more on her family, relaxing, and her business.

Her two biggest business endeavors include SKIMS, which offers underwear, loungewear, and shapewear, and her new clean vegan skincare line, SKKN BY KIM.

To prove how great her clothes are and how well her products work, Kim often shows off her own gear along with her hired models.

Earlier on Friday, she announced that she had a new product coming out on SKIMS called PERFORATED SEAMLESS. The outfits offer shorts and tops that are made from a fishnet-like material, offering a “sporty meets sexy” look.

The launch drops on Monday, August 22 and there was no better model for the new look than Kim herself, who took to a quick mirror clip to show off the netted design.

Kim Kardashian leaves little to the imagination in perforated bra and shorts

Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share the new design with her millions of followers, noting that the see-through fabric would be great for covering up when swimming.

As she modeled the lime-green apparel, she noted that she would definitely use the bottoms as a cover-up, though didn’t mention using the top as a cover-up.

In the clip, she uses her arm and hand to keep her chest covered and not reveal too much to her followers.

Though the clip will only stay live on her Instagram Stories for 24 hours, it’s likely that it will be remembered by fans ahead of the clothing drop, effectively promoting sales of the new items.

Along with promoting her SKIMS line today, Kim took some time to promote her skincare line too as she used her own exfoliator.

Kim Kardashian promotes SKKN in barefaced photos

Going completely makeup-free for the promotional shots, Kim recommended that her followers go try the SKKN exfoliator from her clean beauty line.

The three shots show her rubbing the exfoliator on her face and making sure she has every spot covered, likely resulting in smooth, soft skin.

Kim seems to be the best brand ambassador for her own products as she boasts over 329 million Instagram followers, more than most influencers would be able to compete with.

Not only that, but her incredibly famous and wealthy family always has each other’s backs, ensuring that they’re all taken care of one way or another.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022.