Kim Kardashian sizzled in a skintight bodysuit for some mid-week vibes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian gave hump day an extra boost as she showed off her famously curvy figure.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, who will turn 42 in two days, got the middle of the week off to a good start with her latest selfie as she gave fans a view of her backside and curves.

Sharing a two-part series, Kim was first seen standing in a twist, letting her booty be in full view while turning her torso to capture the snap and show a side glimpse of her physique and outfit.

Wearing a second-skin bodysuit with no back and a high-necked collar, Kim looked to be standing in her bathroom as she took the snap, giving a little duck-face pout while holding her phone just to the side of her face.

Her newly-platinum locks hung loose and down to flow around her shoulders and back, grazing her butt in the process.

Kim’s sexy bodysuit was a soft plum color and the hue stood out against the stark white of her surroundings and the paleness of her hair.

Kim Kardashian sizzles in cheeky bodysuit

Lightly colored nails were visible on her hands, and a silver micro purse was gripped between her fingers.

Kim finished off the look with some knee-high, heeled boots that appeared to be of suede material and in a gray color, a tint that Kim seems to have an affinity for as her entire SKKN skincare collection is famously contained within concrete-and-sand-hued vessels.

Even the back of the star’s phone looked to be steely-colored.

In the second snap taken by the reality star, Kim gave a front view of her attire, showing off her ever-shrinking waistline in the body-hugging garment while also showing off some super toned legs and curvy hips.

Kim captioned the shots with a simple “Hi.”

Kim Kardashian goes skintight in all black

Earlier this summer, Kim rocked another skintight ensemble to show off the rapid 20-pound weight loss she underwent in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic bejeweled gown for May’s Met Gala event.

Kim looked to be posing backstage at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in the photo as she sat in a chair and showed off her spandex-looking tank and leggings while also continuing to rock her platinum tresses.

While the star continues to see her fame remain steadfast, Kim recently fell under scrutiny by The Securities and Exchange Commission after the organization charged the star for “unlawfully touting crypto security.”

The SEC alleged that Kim had failed to report her earnings from her EthereumMax promotional social media plugs.

Kim has agreed to fully cooperate with the investigation and pay $1.26 million in penalties.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premiered on September 22.