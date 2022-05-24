Kim Kardashian flaunts vegan curves in bikini

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her vegan-fed body while in an eye-popping bikini. The 41-year-old mogul made 2021 headlines for confirming she’s 95% vegan, although she’s since upped the ante by promoting a plant-based meat alternative, Beyond Meat, just this week.

Posting new photos to her Instagram on Tuesday, the new Hulu star wowed in a jaw-dropping bikini shoot, and it looks like the meat-free diet suits her.

Kim Kardashian wows in bikini photos

Going full bombshell, Kim posed from a sandy beach and used a blue kayak as a sunbathing prop. The mom of four looked sensational as she bronzed her body in a skimpy halterneck bikini in slate gray, going super-stringy at the bottoms and throwing her head back while in shades.

All long hair, don’t care, the SKIMS founder showed off her 24-inch waist and ample assets, plus her gym-honed legs, with a swipe right showing a slightly different pose.

Kim used only a red balloon emoji for her caption as fans left over 700,000 likes in three hours.

No geotag was offered, but this isn’t the first beachy shot from Kim this month.

Kim, recently in Portofino, Italy for sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker, is also fresh from a new promo. Earlier this week, and while showing off her return to icy blonde hair, the billionaire appeared in video mode on her Instagram to shout out Beyond Meat, a brand she used to cook up meat-free dishes back in 2021.

Kim Kardashian lands Beyond Meat deal

“I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset,” Kim said. “My taste.” In a statement released amid her new Chief Taste Consultant role, the Balenciaga face revealed:

“I’ve been focusing on going more plant-based and can tell you that Beyond Meat is my absolute favorite – I love how all their products not only taste amazing but are also good for me and my family. As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

Comedian Kevin Hart and actress Shay Mitchell are also fans of the cult meat-free brand.

“I am really inspired by Beyond Meat’s mission and love that they are not only making plant-based eating delicious and accessible but are doing so in a way that benefits both people and the planet,” Kardashian continued.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.