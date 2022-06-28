Kim Kardashian flaunts underwear she chopped up herself

Kim Kardashian poses close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been getting creative with her style as her business continues to make waves.

The reality star and mogul, 41, continues to find innovative new ways to tweak and update her SKIMS line, and a new video is showing an interesting reveal – Kim chopped up her own clothes to create underwear that’s suitable for lounging and sleeping in.

Kim Kardashian goes DIY with comfy undies in new video

A new post on the SKIMS Instagram shows the mom of four in selfie mode, barefoot, and outfitted in tight booty shorts and a matching crop top.

Walking fans through her look, Kim said that she “wanted to show you this new SKIMS collection. I’m kind of obsessed.” The ex to Kanye West continued by explaining how she was in Palm Springs and struggling with the heat. The solution?



“I just took one of my tank tops and I cut it really short, like under boob vibes,” the billionaire continued, then confirming she’d done similar with shorts that were “really long.” The result is a new collection launching in four colors.

The footage, of course, took in Kim’s famous frame, as she continues to make headlines for having dropped 21 pounds this year.

A caption told SKIMS’ 4 million+ followers: “The solution to hot summer days? This Kim-approved set! Looking for a way to keep cool, Kim cut an old tank and shorts and loved the chill yet sexy look for lounging and sleeping. Shop now via link in bio. @KimKardashian wears the Kim’s Sleep Cropped Tank and Cheeky Short, size XS, in Onyx.”

Kim’s 2019-founded brand just keeps on delivering. In 2019, it was the fuzzy, PJs-style Cozy Collection. More recent drops have included SKIMS Swim, the Fits Everybody underwear range, plus the Romance lingerie collection.

Kim Kardashian launches Romance collection amid Pete Davidson love

On June 13, SKIMS updated with a jaw-dropping shot of Kim as she flaunted her curves in frilly, girly, and largely sheer underwear. “Sheer romance. You’ll love these perfectly drapey, fine chiffon sets for summer nights. Shop SKIMS Romance now via link in bio,” a caption read.

Recent launches come as Kim continues to heat up her romance with former SNL star boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kim began dating the ex to Ariana Grande back in October 2021. This month, she took a luxurious Tahiti vacation with Pete, who has already gotten a tattoo in honor of his A-Lister lady.

Kim’s romance follows the collapse of her 2014-commenced marriage to Yeezy founder Kanye West.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.