Kim Kardashian flaunts snatched curves in sheer black catsuit

Kim Kardashian’s curves were perfectly snatched in a sheer, black catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Kim Kardashian continued to prove that she can pull off any look and flaunted her curves, which were perfectly displayed in a sheer, black catsuit.

The SKIMS founder recently modeled a piece from her collection, showing fans how “completely snatched” they can look.

Kim Kardashian models black SKIMS catsuit that ‘completely snatches’

While modeling an onyx-colored, one-piece Sheer Sculpt Catsuit that covered her from neck to toe, Kim showed off the shapewear in a SKIMS Instagram post.

SKIMS hinted at the variety of ways customers can wear the catsuit in their caption which read, “Can you say snatched? This is the ultimate base layer for full-body smoothing. Wear it underneath your clothes or pair it with your favorite coat like @KimKardashian.”

The video post was captioned with Kim’s commentary as she showed off the piece and explained its versatile uses: “So this power mesh black bodysuit has got to be one of my favorites. I put boots on with it but this completely snatches. Like I can’t even begin to tell you.”

As Kim stood in her dressing room, surrounded by racks of clothes, she recorded from her cell phone as she gave commentary for the post.

“This is probably my favorite SKIMS piece,” Kim continued, giving her fans some ideas for how to wear it. “It’s like, a full snatch in a bodysuit, and if you like how sheer it is you can totally wear it with a coat over because you definitely don’t want to wear this sheer.”

Next, Kim threw on a black jacket and sunglasses to top off the look and continued, “For this bodysuit, I would just put on my Balenciaga faux fur jacket, the glasses, the boots, and have some sexy time or a cute date night.”

Kim’s SKIMS brand

Kim’s latest piece, the Sheer Sculpt Catsuit, dropped on April 15, the same day the post appeared on Instagram, where it garnered plenty of excitement from customers who couldn’t wait to try out the versatile, new catsuit.

SKIMS touts itself as a “solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear.” Their website promises customers options for all body types and offers “technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size.”

The shapewear line recently came under fire for accusations of photoshopping pics of Tyra Banks in one of their latest campaigns. Tyra, however, ignored the skepticism and went on record as stating the photoshoot made her feel “empowered.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.