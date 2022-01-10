Kim Kardashian flaunts major cleavage in the same black bodysuit from her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson in October 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian is living her best life despite her estranged husband Kanye West’s thoughts on her recent trip with Pete Davidson.

The KKW Beauty founder recently attended a tropical getaway alongside Davidson to kick off the new year. While on vacation, West flaunted his latest love interest, actress Julia Fox, around New York. Kardashian and Ye became estranged after she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Although West isn’t happy about his wife dating again, her recent Instagram posts prove she’ll do whatever she sees fit.

Kim Kardashian sizzled in a revealing bodysuit and baggy pants on Instagram

Kim Kardashian posted several pictures of herself in an all-black outfit. The SKIMS founder wore a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline in the photos. While standing in a white, empty room, Kardashian held her hands in her pants’ pockets. She also glared at the camera and showed off her loose, wavy curls and smoky makeup.

Throughout the Instagram carousel, Kardashian posed for the camera in different angles. Underneath her post, fans noticed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore the same outfit with Davidson. In photos obtained by the DailyMail, Kardashian rocked the look while boarding her and the comedian’s private flight to the Bahamas.

“Oh, we all know this fit 😉 “ one fan commented.

Pic credit: @notskinnybut notfat/Instagram

“We know Pete took those Shots,” another added.

Pic credit: @nelsfofana/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going strong despite being long distance

During their trip, neither Kardashian nor Davidson posted photos of them together. However, multiple paparazzi photos showed the couple enjoying each other’s company on their post-holiday vacation. The SKIMS founder also posted a steamy bikini photo throughout the trip.

Although they haven’t admitted it, Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship is heating up every day. In addition to their “bae-cation,” the reality star has introduced the Big Time Adolescence actor to her family and friends. Many of them, including Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, attended events with Kardashian and Davidson. As the romance continues, the pair prioritize their relationship despite being on different coasts.

“Kim and Pete are getting very serious,” a source recently shared with E! News. “He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten, and the relationship is very exciting to her.”

“They are making the distance work,” according to the source, adding that Davidson is “planning to be in L.A. more often now.”

Kardashian and Davidson started dating in October 2021, after her SNL appearance.

As of this writing, she still plans to divorce West, and the Donda rapper started dating Fox in late December 2021.