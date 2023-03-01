Kim Kardashian got summer started early as she posed in a string bikini.

The reality star, 42, looked to be enjoying the sunshine as she worked in time for an outdoor shower.

Starting with a stunning shot of herself leaning into a shower corner as droplets sprayed in front of her, Kim proved that it doesn’t have to officially be summertime to get her glow on.

Rocking a stringy, black two-piece for her post, Kim matched her swimwear with her lengthy and newly-dyed dark locks, which she colored not long after her split from Pete Davidson in October.

Kim showed off her famously-flat abs in the snap, bending one knee out for added effect.

Sign up for our newsletter!

An anklet adorned her right ankle, and a stylish belly chain hung under her belly button.

Kim Kardashian stuns in a two-piece while enjoying an outdoor shower

In her next shot, Kim stood in a somewhat shaded area, using the striped shadows behind her to add an element of extra glamor to the series.

The reality star gripped wide-rimmed sunglasses in her hand and propped one hand against the top of her forehead as if to shade her eyes from the glare.

The third picture showed Kim back outside by the shower again as she stood away from the stream, the shades over her eyes this time and her hands reaching around to fluff up her hair.

As a star who is a social media pro, Kim clearly knows how to use her surroundings to her advantage, as evidenced by the next frame in which Kim uses the reflection of a window for posing.

The shot appeared to have been taken from the window front as Kim remained underneath the portal, serving looks from the opposite side of the glass while blue sky and clouds were reflected above her head.

Kim’s final two shots shared a look at the ensemble from the side and from the back, a sheer, black cover-up lightly covering her waist and legs in the last pic.

“Search for soul,” she captioned the series.

The star and founder of SKIMS has only seemed to dial in her fitness more after hitting age 40, and Kim’s trainer opened up about Kim’s rigorous workout regimen.

Kim Kardashian’s trainer shares the star’s workout secrets

As reported by Women’s Health, trainer Melissa Alcantara explained that Kim takes her fitness seriously, even if it means getting up super early to tackle her workout.

“Her schedule is crazy, and mine is also crazy, so we work out really early in the morning at 6 a.m.,” she shared.

Melissa said that she and Kim often spend up to two hours, six days a week, on training, which helps explain Kim’s insane midsection and toned legs.

The pair will devote an entire workout session solely to her abs and another to her legs, with Melissa sharing that weight training takes up most of the time, and actual cardio only uses up about 15% of the week.

“She’s super responsible, she never cancels,” Melissa gushed about the star. “She’s the best client and athlete you can have.”

While not everyone can afford private training sessions, Melissa said exercising for anyone is all about commitment and not letting exercise be optional.

“Once it’s part of your daily routine and your life, then it’s not something you have to think about, you just have to do it.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.