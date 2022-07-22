Kim Kardashian enjoys beach bikini shower with back arched

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is arching her back for a bikini shower while flaunting her phenomenal figure on the beach – and she isn’t alone.

The 41-year-old reality star and business mogul got Friday off to a bang as she updated with shorefront shots, posting in metallic silver swimwear from her SKIMS line and enjoying one-on-one time with sister Khloe Kardashian.

Going twinning and very skimpy, the Hulu star showed off her 21-pound weight loss, with sister Khloe also showing her whittled-down frame.

The glamorous photos showed the California-born sisters sunbathing on sands to begin with and soaking up rays while backed by exotic greenery. Khloe, 38, highlighted her shredded gym body in a skintight Metallic Swim one-piece, with Kim going even skimpier in an eye-popping two-piece from her 2019-founded brand.

Anyone swiping saw a second sunbathing snap, plus the siblings enjoying an outdoor shower from a wooden deck.

Kim made sure to highlight her pert rear while squirting water at Khloe, before turning the water onto herself. In the final image, the mom of four went bombshell-like while in her high-waisted bikini as she took in shower spray from a rainfall head above.

In an amusing caption, Kim wrote: “House of Kards.” Fans left over 1 million likes in just two hours.

The photos come in the wake of plenty of swimwear promo this year – SKIMS launched its swimwear range via a massive Miami, FL bash ahead of the summer, with Kim since making headlines for modeling her Metallic Swim collection.

Kim Kardashian hits Australia to be with Pete Davidson

Earlier this week, Kim made headlines for flying all the way to Australia to be with boyfriend Pete Davidson. She hit up Cairns to join the former SNL star, who was shooting a movie Down Under. Sources told The Daily Mail that Kardashian wasn’t out to put on a big show there.

“This is the one percent of time that she doesn’t want to have to worry about getting glammed up and just wants to switch off,” they dished, adding, “She’s just here to spend time with Pete and has no plans on leaving the hotel. It’s a very low-key trip and she doesn’t want to be bothered. Kim is happy to say ‘hi’ to you if you bump into her, but she definitely doesn’t want to get her photograph taken on this trip.”

Kim Kardashian richer than ever with $1.8 billion net worth

Meanwhile, sales from Kim’s brands are through the roof, and that includes 2022-launched SKKN by Kim, the star’s nine-step skincare brand. Kim here joins her 24-year-old sister Kylie Jenner in retailing skincare.

The Kardashians Season 2 premieres this September on Hulu.