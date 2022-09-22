Kim Kardashian eats pizza in plunging dress while paparazzi goes nuts

Kim’s latest look has the cameras flashing like crazy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to making the paparazzi go wild, especially when she is caught eating.

Every move Kim and her famous family makes has them swarmed with paps trying to capture that money shot.

Kim’s oldest daughter North West has been calling out the photogs for years, with her cousin Reign Disick revealing he has a similar attitude toward to paparazzi earlier this year.

The paparazzi was out in full force again, flooding Kim with their flashes the other day.

This time around, though, there was a very good reason why the paps were going crazy over Kim K.

It was all part of a promotion for Kim and Dolce & Gabbana.

Kim Kardashian stuns in a plunging dress as she eats pizza and the paparazzi goes nuts

Taking to Instagram today, Kim shared a black and white video of her channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe while she sat in the backseat of a limo.

The KKW Beauty founder rocked a long sheer dress with a plunging neckline that fit her like a glove. With the window rolled partially down, the paparazzi flashbulbs light up the limo as Kim gave them a show.

Kim ate a bite of pizza before trying to find the right pose, showing off various angels of her in the stunning dress. As the reality TV star giggled, the words “#CiaoKim” appeared on the screen.

Then the video went black with the writing, “WOMEN’S SPRING – SUMMER 2023 FASHION SHOW,” appearing before switching to, “SATURDAY 24TH SEPTEMBER 2022 2:30 PM CST,” and ending with, “KIM DOLCE & GABBANA”

The post was captioned, “An appetizer before the show. #CiaoKim.” Kim also had the show information in her caption.

Dolce & Gabbana shared the same teaser on its official Instagram page too.

Friends and family react to Kim Kardashian’s promo

The comments section of Kim’s Instagram post was filled with reactions from her famous family and friends.

Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian were quick to show their support for their older sister.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Kim’s good friend La La Anthony also replied but let emojis do the talking.

Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only member of the Kar/Jer clan to promote a project this week. Kylie Jenner gave a behind-the-scenes tease at her going grunge for CR Fashion Book.

All of this as Season 2 of The Kardashians kicked off on Hulu, giving fans so much to talk about, like Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy drama with Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.