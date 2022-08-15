Kim Kardashian does ‘heavy lifting’ in string bikini

Kim Kardashian close-up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is proving she can work a caption, even if the aim is to have eyes on her unusual gym look.

The 41-year-old billionaire mogul made headlines over the weekend as she rocked a silky and nude-colored bikini and thigh-high boots for a gym session, and there was more to come.

Posting a 2.0 for her army of Instagram followers on Sunday, the Hulu star showed off her 2022 weight loss in a skimpy and pool-ready look as she posed from a gym and showed off the 25-pound dumbbells that she uses.

Kim highlighted her toned abs and curvy waist in a barely-there and tiny two-piece in satin, adding dramatic thigh boots with stiletto heels. She covered her shoulders a little with a tight white shrug while posing in low-key makeup and with her blonde hair down.

“I do my own heavy lifting,” the SKIMS founder wrote as she stood amid gym equipment.

Fans have left over 2.6 million likes.

The photos come as Kim continues to show off her breakup body in the wake of her split from Pete Davidson. Kim and the former SNL star were an item for nine months before calling it quits in August.

Kim Kardashian said to have wanted ‘different things’ than Pete

Pete, 28, is known for working his way up Hollywood as he dates starlet after starlet. The ex to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and more beautiful women is also said to be a bit too much in terms of what Kim can manage.

“With Pete, Kim does not want the same things as him right now. She has children and, although she would be open to having more, that is not her priority. She loves being a mother to her kids, but they are all at the age where she doesn’t have to baby them,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

Kim Kardashian possibly not ‘relatable’ to Pete Davidson

The insider continued, “Pete is younger than her by 12 years and although age is only a number, it does carry with it certain things that make her and Pete not relatable.”

The source also noted the man Kim shared her life with for over a decade, mentioning her husband, Kanye West. They stated, “Ultimately, Pete is a great guy and they had a magical time but he was also on the heels of her messy divorce with Kanye, which is still not over.”

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.