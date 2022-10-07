Kim Kardashian delights in braless sparkly dress

Kim Kardashian is showing off in a sparkly and skintight dress. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian dazzled in head-to-toe diamonds as the mother of four posed in a gorgeous, sparkly dress.

The SKIMS founder posted on Instagram today for her 331 million fans and followers.

Kim K shared a full carousel of 11 exciting photos from a recent party after her Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week.

Kim had a squad of BFFs and family members, including Khloe Kardashian, Steph Shepherd, Lala Anthony, Tracy Romulus, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson.

Kim’s momager, Kris Jenner, and Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also appeared.

The group gathered at the afterparty event full of food, drinks, and beautifully-dressed people.

Kim Kardashian rocks silver sparkly ‘Ciao Kim’ dress

The first photo featured Kim in a beautiful, silver sparkly dress. Kim rocked her blonde hair and visible dark roots in the updo she has sported often as of late.

Her gorgeous gown showed a hint of skin from her feet to her underarms with a lace-up design on both sides. There were also laces that tied up from the navel area to the bodice, showing major skin but remaining classy. Kim carried a mini-purse made from the same sparkly material as the dress.

The dress fit Kim like a glove and was so snug that she had difficulty navigating a flight of stairs.

She paired the dress with dazzling drop earrings filled with diamonds.

The second shot featured Kim in between Dolce & Gabbana founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce. The trio smiled as they headed into the afterparty following the successful and buzzworthy Milan Fashion Show appearance.

Other photos featured Kim and her crew at the luxurious party with gorgeous lighting, architecture, and tasty-looking refreshments.

While some fans may be unable to afford Kim’s pricy designer collection, they could be in luck because Kim also dropped a home goods line with the same Italian designers.

Kim Kardashian’s home goods line

Yesterday, Kim posted on her Instagram an announcement about her new home goods line. Items in the collection feature neutral colors and are made of concrete.

One item includes an $89 concrete tissue box. Other items include a vanity tray and waste basket.

Kim explained the rationale for her new collection and the connection to mental health.

She told Architectural Digest, “I think having the concrete material and monochromatic design are important for my mental wellness. I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm.”

Fans can purchase Kim’s new line, SKKN Home Accessories, today.

The Kardashians streams on Hulu with new episodes on Thursdays.