Kim Kardashian crouches low in thong bodysuit and thigh-high boots

Kim Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is sizzling as she crouches down low and shows off a revealing look, complete with a pair of stomping boots.

The reality star and SKIMS mogul kicked Tuesday off with a jaw-dropping start as she posted to her Instagram, also reminding fans that 2022 is seemingly the year she hops back aboard the endorsement bandwagon.

Kim already fronts luxury designer Balenciaga and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Now, she’s showing off her figure to shout out footwear giant Stuart Weitzman.

Sharing her latest campaign with her army of followers, Kim drew attention to her slimmed-down figure as she posed in a small gallery of photos. All snaps showed her in a skintight and thong black bodysuit, one paired with racy thigh-high boots.

The ex to rapper Kanye West opted for latex fabrics for her thong bodysuit with a crocodile skin-effect finish for the footwear. The 41-year-old rocked her icy blonde locks tied back and parted down the middle, also showing her dark roots.

In a caption, the Hulu star wrote, “STUART WEITZMAN FALL 2022 @stuartweitzman #STANDSTRONG.”

Kim Kardashian lands new brand ambassador status

Stuart Weitzman already has dealings with the KarJenner family, as her sister Kendall Jenner has been the face of the brand.

“One of the most recognized figures of her generation, Kardashian is a cultural icon and trendsetter synonymous with strength,” Stuart Weitzman this week stated.

Meanwhile, Kim offered her thoughts, saying, “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

Kim Kardashian is unstoppable in 2022

Earlier this year, Kim launched her nine-step SKKN by Kim skincare line. She also continues to run her 2019-founded clothing empire SKIMS with an iron fist.

The brand recently updated its Instagram with a photo of its CEO. Posing in a pants and bodysuit look, Kim was shouted out in a caption as SKIMS wrote, “This buttery, Kim-approved foundation is just what your wardrobe is asking for. Shop restocked Fits Everybody bodysuits now. @KimKardashian wears the High Neck Bodysuit, size XS, in Cocoa.”

Kim is elsewhere making headlines for being newly single, this following a nine-month romance with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The former couple is no more, although Pete will briefly feature on Season 2 of The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.