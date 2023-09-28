Kim Kardashian claims Kourtney’s kids come to her with their ‘problems’

The drama is already here for the start of The Kardashians Season 4.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, within the first 10 minutes of Episode 1, we see a huge fight between Kim and Kourtney.

This isn’t a physical fight like we’ve seen before, but a fight over the phone, in which Kourtney had some choice words for her sister, including calling her a “f***ing witch” and telling Kim, “I f***ing hate you!”

However, Kourtney wasn’t the only one with some choice words for her sister.

Kim told her sister that her kids come to her to complain about their mom, which was a low blow to Kourtney, who insisted she was happy throughout the conversation.

Fortunately, Kourtney didn’t seem too fazed by the idea that her kids might go to their aunt to talk about their problems at home.

Kim Kardashian opens up about Not Kourtney group chat

Another low blow that Kim revealed was that all of their friends and family had a group chat titled Not Kourtney where they discussed what was happening with Kourtney.

Kim made it sound as if Kourtney had a lot of drama and problems following her around that spilled into most, if not all, of her personal relationships.

Kourtney found it weird that they would have a group chat dedicated to talking about her and noted that she doesn’t have any group chats to talk about someone else like that.

Despite this upsetting news, Kourtney stuck to her guns, insisting she was happiest when away from her family.

Kourtney Kardashian admits she’s happiest away from her family

During the explosive phone call, Kourtney revealed that she’s happiest when she’s not with her family and when she’s away from all of them.

Kourtney seems more focused on her personal life, including her marriage to Travis Barker and their blended family. Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with her ex, Scott Disick. Travis has Alabama, 17, and Landon, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and is stepdad to her oldest child, 24-year-old Atiana.

Kourtney just underwent urgent fetal surgery, and while she is recovering well, some fans are convinced that her other family members didn’t show enough concern for the reality star.

Khloe Kardashian specifically was called out for promoting her Good American business while her sister was having this health scare. In general, it doesn’t appear that Kourtney and Khloe are feuding at all.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.