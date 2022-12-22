Kim Kardashian called out for trying to ‘cosplay Larsa’ Pippen

Kim Kardashian was called out online for her Larsa Pippen “cosplay.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Twinning! Kim Kardashian’s “cosplay” as The Real Housewives of Miami star and former bestie Larsa Pippen has reality fans seeing double.

On an online forum devoted to the Kardashian-Jenner crew, fans pointed out a more than passing resemblance between Larsa and Kim.

One shared side-by-side paparazzi photos of the pair in which both were seen sporting long honey-blonde locks parted down the middle and black-and-white band t-shirts.

Even their lower halves matched, with Larsa wearing a black leather miniskirt and Kim wearing black leather pants.

“Why is Kim cosplaying Larsa?” the poster wrote on Reddit, adding, “wrong answers only.”

“It’s her subtle call to Larsa that she misses her,” one commenter wrote.

What happened between Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian?

The two reality stars were good friends for more than a decade. According to People, they first met in 2010 and grew close during the filming of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami the following year.

But in the summer of 2020, their friendship seemingly ended in a very public falling out, with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family unfollowing Larsa on Instagram.

Kim hasn’t spoken publicly about the falling out, but Larsa later shared her side of the story on The Real Housewives of Miami. She revealed that drama with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West had played a role in the end of their friendship.

“I don’t even know what happened,” Larsa explained in a Season 4 confessional. “I was best friends with Kim and I love her.”

“I just was the person who was stuck in the middle,” the reality star said, adding, “I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything.

That, Larsa concluded, was the “demise of our relationship.”

Since then, the two have somewhat reconciled. In January, Larsa told Us Weekly that she and Kim had apologized to one another and made it to a “really good place” in their relationship.

Earlier this month, Larsa and Kim were in Miami for Art Basel 2022, where they reportedly avoided each other at a star-studded afterparty.

Despite the rumors, Larsa told Access’s Housewives Nightcap last week that there was “no beef” between herself and Kim.

“There’s no bad situation,” Larsa said.

Fans weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s Larsa Pippen ‘cosplay’

On the Reddit forum, fans weighed in on Kim’s Larsa cosplay.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this,” one commenter wrote, “but Larsa literally looks better than Kim.”

Some even went so far as to suggest that Kim might be angling for a spot on Bravo. “She knows her days on Hulu are numbered,” one person wrote, adding that Kim was planning to “sneak” onto RHOM.

“I feel like the Housewives would eat her alive,” another responded.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.