Kim Kardashian blasted over natural skincare photo

It doesn’t take much for Kim Kardashian to rub people the wrong way, and a recent post on social media did the trick.

The Kardashians star is currently being called out for her fresh-faced makeup look used to promote her skincare brand.

People were up in arms and claimed that the mom of four was trying to be deceitful with the images.

Interestingly, Kim never claimed in the post that she wasn’t wearing makeup — she didn’t say much of anything in the caption of her post.

However, instead of her usual ultra-glam look with a contoured nose, sculpted cheekbones, and a chiseled jawline, she opted for a toned-down look with glowy skin, natural lashes, and rosy cheeks.

She also ditched the jewelry, and her hair was pulled back in a chic bun in the promotional shots for her clean, vegan, cruelty-free skincare brand, SKKN.

Kim Kardashian gets blasted over natural makeup look

Kim posted the series of photos on Instagram as she posed with the products from her line.

“@skkn for the win,” she captioned the post.

However, while many of her fans raved about her natural look, there were also some angry people in the comments.

“Make up all over that face. Who are you trying to fool!! 😠” wrote one angry Instagram user.

“Kim, we can see the makeup AND the editing,” added someone else.

One person pointed out, “‘Natural’ look with so much makeup on 😂.”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram\

Someone wrote, “You literally can see the bronzer/blush on your skin… and let’s not forget the intentional use of grainy filter to create “real” skin. This ain’t it.”

Another person said, “The fact she had to use all this makeup for her skin shoot makes me highly doubt her skin care even works 😂.”

Kim Kardashian is busy celebrating her son Saint’s birthday

Kim hasn’t issued a response to the backlash regarding her post, and we’re not expecting one from The Kardashians star.

Kim is extra busy celebrating a milestone for her son Saint West who just turned eight years old.

She posted a slew of throwback photos with her second-eldest including a snap of Saint sitting in front of his football cake while rocking a Lebron James, number 23 jersey.

After enjoying the celebration with his friends, the 43-year-old gave her son the ultimate birthday gift as she took him to see Lebron up close and personal.

The last image in the slide showed her and Saint enjoying their front-row seats at a recent Lakers game.

“My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!” Kim captioned the Instagram post.

