Kim Kardashian blasted for ‘inappropriate’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party

Kim brought her own style to a Christmas party and she's being slammed for it.

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian star was put on blast for her outfit choice over the weekend when she attended a Christmas party with her friend Paris Hilton capturing Kim’s look.

No one throws a party quite like the Hiltons and the Kardashians, that’s for sure.

Paris proved so with a shout-out to her mom Kathy Hilton in a recent social media share that featured a series of photos from the fun night.

The IG post kicked off with an image of Paris, Kris Jenner, Kathy, Kim, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild standing in front of a Christmas tree.

Partis, Kathy, and Nicky looked fabulous in holiday dresses, while Kris wore an all-black pants suit fitting for the special occasion.

Kim, on the other hand, opted for black leather pants with a design and a t-shirt that was tucked up under her chest to bare her toned abs.

A photo later in the post had Kim and Paris posing together, adding more fuel to the fire for Paris’ 21.2 million followers to troll Kim’s look.

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian blasted for ‘inappropriate’ outfit at Christmas party

There’s no question that the SKIMS founder gave off more of a rocker chic vibe than a fancy holiday vibe. The comments section of Paris’ IG post was filled with users making it clear Kim’s outfit was not appropriate for the event.

One user not only called the outfit “inappropriate” but also accused Kim of trying to dress like her daughter North West. Another compared her to a teenager, while a different one said her outfit was more filling for a “rock concert,” while one exclaimed, “Kim wore a horrible outfit to a holiday party.”

Several remarks were from people who were simply confused by Kim’s outfit choice, much less that she wore it to such a fancy event like a Christmas party at one of the Hilton’s.

To say that many fans thought Kim’s holiday outfit was a miss would be an understatement. The look left people wondering if she knew “the holiday party assignment” or that perhaps she was “dressed for a different party.”

One commenter thought The Kardashians star looked “RIDICULOUS” and another user made it clear Paris was better looking than Kim.

Kim Kardashian wore the same outfit to Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah

It turns out Kim may have had a very good reason for her outfit choice for the Christmas party, Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah.

Kim rocked the same outfit at Mason’s Bar Mitzvah, making it appear the two events were on the same day. After all, she isn’t one to repeat outfits, especially so close together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s oldest child turned 13 years old on December 14. They held his Bar Mitzvah on Saturday, December 17, with the Kar/Jer clan coming out in full force to celebrate Mason.

Kendall Jenner rocked a short silver dress that showed off her long, lean legs to celebrate her nephew, while Khloe Kardashian opted for an all-black catsuit. Kylie Jenner was there too, and she sported an all-pleather sleeveless black pants outfit.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.