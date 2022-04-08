Kim Kardashian bashed for letting North West sit on Pete Davidson’s lap

Kim Kardashian slammed for new video of Pete Davidson and North West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Fans and critics alike had a lot to say after a video clip emerged seemingly showing Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West sitting on Pete Davidson’s lap.

Pete, whose controversial relationship with Kim Kardashian has been front-and-center in the news recently, was filmed chauffeuring Kim’s children around in a pink car.

The comedian appeared to be letting North help steer the car as the two enjoyed quality time together. However, not everyone was on board with the interaction. Here’s everything critics had to say to Kim after the video went viral.

Kim Kardashian slammed for video of Pete Davidson and North West

Pete and North were filmed slowly driving down the road together and eagle-eyed fans spotted what was reportedly a clip of North sitting in Pete’s lap during the video. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of the pair as the car turned around.

Viewers rushed to the comment section of the video filmed and posted by TMZ to give their thoughts. Many initially poked fun at Kanye West’s erratic reactions to Kim and Pete’s relationship.

“Kanye about to have a stroke chile,” one commenter wrote.

“Ye is gonna flip again,” another fan said.

However, the conversation soon turned to whether or not Kim should have allowed North to sit on Pete’s lap after only months of dating.

“Kim is not a good mother, it’s not ok to have your underage daughter seat on Pete’s lap,” one popular comment read.

Another comment questioned Kim again and called Pete “a stranger.”

Despite many fans previously agreeing the Kanye had taken his feud with Pete too far, the tide seemed to have turned as fans now doubled down on the interaction being inappropriate after such a short time.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain silent about the controversial video

Despite the backlash in the Instagram comments, critics weren’t quite done with Kim yet. Viewers took to Reddit to accuse Kim of setting up the photos herself.

“It’s really like one miss after another lately w her,” one commenter said in reply to a message about the backlash toward Kim. “Is the lack of self-awareness getting worse/finally catching up?”

Kim has been a part of the very public feud over the past several months as Pete and Kanye went head-to-head. The actions of both parties have garnered criticism from fans as the pair’s children were dragged into the fight.

Kanye himself has yet to respond to the video, but the rapper has been uncharacteristically quiet since his 24-hour Instagram suspension.

Kim has also been ignoring the criticism as she took to Instagram to show off her toned physique in a cut-out white dress.

Fans will have to wait and see how it all plays out on the Kardashians’ new show.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.