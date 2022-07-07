Kim Kardashian arches back in bikini for swim release

Kim Kardashian smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian is delivering gold via her new metallic swimwear line.

The mogul, 41, made headlines over the past week for sizzling in metallic swimwear as she announced a new Metallic Swim drop from her SKIMS line – kicking off with a gold bikini selfie while flaunting her 21-pound weight loss, the reality star ensured her promo went off with a bang.

Kim Kardashian wows in metallic bikini for SKIMS Swim

In a new promotion that heavily channeled ’70s vibes and included poodles and poolside action, Kim stunned fans by arching her back while in the skimpiest swim look.

A video shared to Kim’s Instagram on Wednesday showed her with models, poolside, and outfitted in a tight and shiny metallic bikini top in silver. Posing from a doorway and holding a phone as she wore a matching miniskirt, the Hulu face rocked bouffant blonde hair and heavy makeup, with footage then showing her poolside.

Here, Kim was filmed in a plunging and tiny gold bikini as she arched her back, with the camera also taking in heavy blue eyeshadow and gold earrings.

In the glam video, models were seen showcasing Kim’s latest collection, one dropped this week. “Just dropped NEW @SKIMS Metallic Swim. Shop now at SKIMS.COM,” Kardashian wrote.

Kim had kicked off the Metallic Swim buzz five days before the above video was shared, writing: “SOON” as she snapped a bathroom selfie in her teeny gold swimwear. The star has since jetted out to Paris, France for Fashion Week, where she walked the Balenciaga runway. Kardashian is now the main face of the luxury Spanish brand, one also fronted by singer Justin Bieber.

Kim Kardashian having her best year ever

Kim is definitely living her best life. Alongside boasting a $1.8 billion net worth, the mom of four is all loved up with boyfriend Pete Davidson, this minus her newly-dropped SKKN By KIM skincare line. Kim is also winning fans over with the 2022-debuted reality series The Kardashians.

In late June, former SNL star Pete joined Kim for a luxurious vacation in Turks and Caicos.

“Kim, and Pete, as well as Kylie and several other family members, are staying at Kylie’s house there. Turks and Caicos is one of the Kardashian family’s favorite vacation spots,” a Hollywood Life source dished.

“They will be doing a lot of relaxing and bonding with her family. After a couple of very busy and stressful weeks of work, they are looking forward to having time off and being away from everything,” they added.

The Kardashians is currently on hiatus.