Kim Kardashian approaches dental floss in G-string bikini

Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is flaunting her world-famous curves in a barely-there and very daring bikini. The 41-year-old billionaire mogul today proved she’s having the time of her life while hitting up a white-sand beach, and she took her famous body with her.

Posting to Instagram on Friday, the new Hulu star sizzled while showing off her rear in what may be her tiniest bikini to date.

Kim Kardashian goes buns out in stringy bikini

The photo showed the KKW Beauty founder looking back as the camera snapped her from behind. Making her way across powder-fine sands, the mom of four sizzled as she highlighted her 24-inch waist and golden tan, opting for a G-string bikini in nude shades.

Buns out and making her caption witty, Kim flicked her waist-length hair as she rocked metallic and reflective shades, also opting out of using a geotag.

The SKIMS boss wrote: “Sun bum,” gaining over 2.3 million likes in just two hours.

Kim may have fronted media outlets earlier this week for fronting Sports Illustrated, but clearly, the reality star knows how to one-up herself.

Kim’s 312 million followers are fresh from equally skimpy bikini looks, this as the former E! star makes her Sports Illustrated Swim debut. Sizzling in her latex and faux leather swim looks and even throwing in some motorcycle action as she posed for the iconic magazine, Kim revealed:

“Every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They’re iconic. Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the 90s when I was growing up, it’s always these perfect, tall, thin women and I just have never been that.” She continued:

“I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember thinking that is so cool. But, I still didn’t think I would have—I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. It was always really young girls. I don’t want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? That’s crazy!”

Kim Kardashian loved up with Pete Davidson

Kim continues to make headlines for seemingly being happier than ever with new boyfriend Pete Davidson. The SNL star got with Kim shortly after her marriage to Kanye West ended, although ex Kayne’s flings didn’t seem to last. The former A-Lister couple tied the knot back in 2014. In 2021, Kim filed for divorce. She co-parents children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with the Yeezy founder.