Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted on romantic dinner date in London as they twin with platinum hair

Pete and Kim stepped out in London sporting matching platinum blonde hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Power couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson debuted matching platinum blonde hair while enjoying dinner in the U.K.

Kim and Pete recently took a trip across the pond where the duo noshed at the private, exclusive restaurant, River Café, for a romantic dinner date in London.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson debut matching platinum hair during London dinner date

The couple was seen wearing matching black ensembles as they exited the restaurant. Kim opted for shimmery, skintight black legging boots and a black Balenciaga crop top sweatshirt.

The fashion mogul wore her newly-dyed platinum blonde hair parted in the middle and worn in a low bun with several chin-length, face-framing layers left free. Kim, the new face of Spanish brand Balenciaga, accessorized her look with oversized black sunglasses and a Fluffy Hourglass Top Handle Bag by the luxury fashion house.

For his part, Pete donned a teal and black flannel button-down shirt paired with a black t-shirt underneath, a pair of dark-washed jeans, a black Dickies jacket, and a silver medallion. In the first pic, Pete wore his shirt’s hood over his head as he and Kim left River Café.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted outside of River Cafe in London following a dinner date. Pic credit: Splash News

A second pic revealed Pete’s newly-dyed platinum blonde locks, matching Kim’s blonde do. Last month, Kim debuted her blonde hair ahead of this year’s Met Gala appearance, where she channeled iconic Hollywood vixen Marilyn Monroe, with her red carpet look.

Not only did Kim dye her hair to achieve an authentic look, but she also dropped nearly 20 pounds to fit into Marilyn’s famous gown that she wore to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to JFK in 1962.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson sported matching platinum blonde hair for a dinner date in London. Pic credit: Splash News

Kim and Pete are still going strong

Things have looked serious between Kim and her new beau since they began dating in October 2021. Pete was recently spotted with her son Psalm as they made a trip to Wal-Mart and was also spotted holding hands with her other son, Saint, during a shopping excursion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They’ve even “discussed” moving in together into Kim’s Calabasas mansion she currently shares with her four kids. Although they seemed an unlikely match, Kim and Pete continue to prove they’re the real deal.

The Kardashians is available to stream every Thursday on Hulu.