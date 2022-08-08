Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson knew 9-month relationship wouldn’t last

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren’t happy that things didn’t work out. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson announced their split at the dawn of the weekend, much to the dismay of Kim and Pete fans and the delight of long-standing Kimye fans.

While it doesn’t look like Kim and Kanye are getting back together, Kim and Pete’s relationship ending wasn’t a huge shock to the two.

Pete is currently working on the movie Wizards! in Australia, while Kim handles her business and her family in the United States.

Though the socialite visited Pete across the sea, the distance played a huge factor, and their busy work lives contributed to their breakup.

Other contributing factors include the age difference between the two and Kim’s need to be in Los Angeles with her kids.

Though it doesn’t seem that the split was a surprise to either of them, neither are happy to see their relationship end.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson both ‘bummed’ relationship didn’t work

A source revealed to Page Six, “Pete knew it wasn’t going to work. He’d been saying it for a while, and Kim knew it too. The distance was a big thing, and next month Pete starts shooting his new show in NYC, and he’s going to be busy with that.”

Though they both saw it coming, the source confirmed, “They’re both bummed it didn’t work out.”

Many members of Kim’s family have confirmed that they love Pete, and this is one of the best relationships she has been in, with Khloe Kardashian insisting her sister is head over heels for the comedian.

Pete is set to star in The Kardashians Season 2, though it’s unclear how much he filmed for the show.

Given they ended on good terms, it’s possible the two could reunite at a later date, but for now, Pete seems to be coping with things with some relaxation in Australia.

Pete Davidson enjoys Australia amid breakup with Kim Kardashian

After the news of their breakup broke on Friday, Pete was reportedly seen playing basketball and having a somewhat good time.

Pete has taken breakups very hard in the past, but sources believe that being so far away has helped Pete cope with things.

A second source added, “Pete’s been able to relax in Australia and really be himself. There hasn’t been that much paparazzi. He needed some time to himself, and Australia has allowed that.”

When he returns from Australia later this month, he will begin filming for his new show, Bupkis, which will be produced by Saturday Night Live’s Lorne Michaels.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.