Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson get romantic on beach vacation

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still in full-on vacation mode as they enjoy time paddle boarding, swimming, and a lot of PDA.

The Kardashians star and her boyfriend, a former Saturday Night Live cast member, were clearly smitten with each other as they frolicked in the ocean on what looked to be their own private beach.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson look in love on beach vacation

Kim posted pictures of their couple’s vacation to Instagram on Friday, with the first in the carousel being a selfie of Pete sticking his tongue out as Kim stood up on a paddle board with her arms in the air in the background. On Pete’s neck, his tattoo dedicated to Kim can be seen, which says, “My girl is a lawyer.”

In the following picture, Kim is seen standing up on the paddle board, and in the next, the pair are standing together in the water as they stare into each other’s eyes and smile.

Kim wore a silver and black bikini, with black spandex shorts on top while she participated in the sport. Her platinum blonde hair was down in waves and parted in the middle, and she wore black sunglasses.

Pete wore cream-colored swim trunks with gray Calvin Klein boxers underneath, as well as black sunglasses.

In other photos, the pair are seen standing in the water farther away, and Kim is seen sitting on her paddle board throwing her hair in the air, or posing with her legs sticking out.

The last few slides in the carousel are videos of Kim posing, and soaking her feet in the crystal clear water.

Kim captioned the series of photos, “Stranded [pin emoji],” and it garnered over 4 million likes.

Pete is perfecting his Instagram Husband photography skills

Kim also posted multiple videos from the vacation to her Instagram Stories, many of them showing Pete’s attempts at getting a picture of Kim. Apparently, he’s in training for playing the perfect “Instagram Husband.”

In one video Kim is seen pulling up her swimsuit bottoms, trying to get a picture in front of a palm tree.

In other videos, Kim joked about Pete making fun of her, and letting her drift out to sea, but in the last one of Kim posing on her paddle board, she wrote, “He turned out to be the best photog and we got the cutest pics and just had so much fun trying!”

It’s the second series of photos Kim has posted from the same vacation, with her first set being 4 days ago. In those pictures, she wore a black string bikini while she and Pete kissed on a beach that looked like a screensaver.

She captioned the images, “beach for 2.”

The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.