Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian wore sexy slip dresses for Kim's birthday dinner.

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian enjoyed a birthday party fit for a princess and dressed for the occasion in their finest ensembles.

Khloe posted a set of photos from Kim’s birthday celebrations on her social media page.

Khloe wore a dusty rose silk dress that featured separate cups around the chest and spaghetti straps and hugged her curves in all the right places.

The dress was made of a silky material, giving a romantic vibe, and it emphasized Khloe’s impressive weight loss over the last couple of years.

She paired the look with a white silk robe, looking like she was ready for bed rather than a party. Her hair was in a big, voluminous bun on top of her head, with a strand of hair hanging by her face for a flirty feel.

Khloe’s makeup looked light compared to her usual standard, with big eyelashes and light pink lipstick. Her manicure matched her outfit, with a pink color and pointed nails.

It was Kim’s birthday party, and she made sure to steal the show in a black bra with high-waisted black underwear and a white lace dress on top.

She appeared to be wearing a cross necklace, and her platinum blonde hair was parted in the middle and left down in waves. Kim kept her makeup similar to Khloe’s, with light eye makeup and pretty pink lipstick.

Khloe showed love for her sister by captioning the post with a simple white heart.

Kim and Khloe both showed off their stylish outfits in separate posts

Just a few days ago, Khloe shared a series of photos of her outfit, revealing she was wearing a pair of pink strappy heels and a small pink purse, giving major Elle Woods vibes.

She later posted a photo of all her sisters together with their momager, Kris Jenner, as well as a slew of party pictures that included family and friends.

Kim later posted further photos of her own outfit as well, showing she was wearing white strappy heels that wrapped around her calf, and a tiny silver purse that looked just big enough to hold a lipstick.

She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to Me,” and it received over 3 million likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Rachael Kirkconnell, former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, and socialite Paris Hilton.

Kim recently debuted her Dolce & Gabbana collab at Milan Fashion Week

At the end of September, Kim debuted her collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, featuring several pieces from the designer archives chosen by Kim personally.

Kim put together her own ad campaign for the collab, dubbed Ciao Kim, which featured several black and white artistic videos in which she ate various Italian foods.

In one such video, Kim sat at an Italian restaurant table in a pair of glittery hot pants with a matching bra and slurped spaghetti. It was revealed that the collection is for the Spring/Summer of 2023.

The Kardashians is currently streaming on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.