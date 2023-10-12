Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship on the mend after explosive phone call

Will their sisterhood save their relationship?

Anything is possible, as the saying goes.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans saw a moment between Kourtney and Kim that was rather touching.

Okay, so Kourtney wasn’t present for the moment, but nevertheless, it was a touching moment when she sent a picture of their late father to Kim.

Kim had previously asked Kourtney if she wanted to go to Milan with her, but Kourtney declined. However, Kourtney and Kim texted the entire time that Kim was in Milan.

“I feel like it’s a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama. I want her here,” Kim says in the episode.

Kourtney adds, “I think we both said things that we’re not proud of, but anyone who has sisters or siblings, knows the dynamic. You could get into a crazy fight, and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything’s all good.”

Kourtney and Kim reportedly in another disagreement

Though the sisters shared this happier moment on The Kardashians, things in real-time still seem to be a bit tense.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kourtney and Kim are reportedly arguing about Kim’s birthday plans.

Since Kim, Kris, and Kendall all have birthdays coming up, Kim thought it would be fun to plan a little girls’ trip for them to get away and enjoy their birthdays.

However, Kourtney’s due date is coming up, and she felt it was insensitive for Kim to try to plan this girls’ trip when she knows that Kourtney could have her baby any day now.

After her pregnancy health scare, it’s safe to say that Kourtney may be a little sensitive about protecting her unborn baby boy, and she just wants her family to be there for her.

Kourtney Kardashian is trying to get her family on her side

Not only does Kourtney have some beef with Kim, but she’s also having issues getting her family to finally cut ties with her ex, Scott Disick.

Kourtney is ready to move on with her new life and her new family with Travis Barker, but the rest of her family still “pities” Scott and won’t cut ties with him.

This could be an ongoing issue as Scott continues to make appearances on the family’s reality show and still appears to have a close relationship with sisters Kim and Khloe.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.