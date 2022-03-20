Kim and Khloe Kardashian put their curves on full display in racy ensembles at SKIMS pop-up shop in Miami

Khloe and Kim Kardashian at the 2017 NBC Universal Upfront in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DennisVanTine/StarMaxWorldwide

Celebrity sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian showed off their enviable curves in skintight, show-stopping outfits for a recent SKIMS pop-up event.

Amid the drama following her separation from Kanye West, Kim and her youngest sister Khloe stepped out in Miami over the weekend to promote Kim’s shapewear line.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian flaunt matching curves in risque outfits

The Kardashian sisters sizzled in curve-hugging ensembles. Kim opted for a revealing bikini-like top with complementary skintight leggings that gave the impression of being painted on, along with matching booties.

Khloe chose a form-fitting blue dress with strategically placed cut-outs and a plunging neckline. She chose futuristic-looking sunglasses and clear heels to top off her look.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers an inside look at her and Khloe’s fun night on the town.

“We are in Miami,” Kim told her 293 million Instagram followers before turning the camera to show herself and Khloe giving peace signs to the camera.

In another video Kim shared, she posed in front of a waterfall backdrop in her sultry outfit, adding sunglasses to complete her look. As she took off her glasses and posed for more pics, fans could be heard screaming in the background.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Kim and Khloe enjoy a night in Miami promoting SKIMS

Next, Kim shared a screenshot from her friend and Brazilian-American fashion and beauty entrepreneur Camila Coelho’s Instagram story, showing the two beauties posing side-by-side at the event.

Camilo also shared some footage from the night in her stories. In one video, Kim stood up at the dinner table to give a speech to the crowd, thanking her sister Khloe for joining her for the evening and told the crowd that the night was “all about having fun and celebrating women.”

Khloe also took to her Instagram Stories to share some pics and video from her and Kim’s fun night out together in The Magic City.

Pic credit: Backgrid

The 37-year-old socialite shared video footage of herself and her BFF Malika Haqq, along with several other friends, giving their best face as they posed for the camera. Khloe also shared a pic of her place setting, complete with a “Khloe” name card and a drink.

Kim and Khloe are no strangers to flaunting their voluptuous figures. Recently, Kim showed off her signature curves in a bikini, announcing that she recently dropped SKIMS’ swimwear line.

Earlier this month, Khloe put her killer curves on display in a sheer dress while out to dinner in West Hollywood, showing off her diverse fashion sense.

The event likely came as a welcome distraction from the drama that both Kim and Khloe are facing with their exes. In addition to Kim’s separation, Khloe has been dealing with the aftermath of her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson’s infidelity scandal that resulted in him fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

Next up for the Kardashian sisters is the premiere of their new series, The Kardashians, coming to Hulu next month.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.