Khloe Kardashian won’t be sharing baby boy’s name any time soon

Khloe Kardashian is taking her time naming her baby boy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate earlier this month.

At this time, not much is known about the baby other than they had a baby boy, and everyone is adjusting to having him around.

The adjustments seem to be going well as Khloe is thrilled to have another baby, and True loves her baby brother.

Tristan is reportedly happy to have another boy as well, giving the NBA star three sons total.

Khloe’s social media has been silent regarding posting updates about her baby, though she has shared some praise for True.

Fans were hopeful that Khloe might share some details about her son before long, but it looks like fans will be waiting even longer as Khloe is taking her time with all the decisions regarding her baby boy.

Khloe Kardashian wants baby’s name to be ‘just right’

A source told PEOPLE that Khloe is waiting to name her baby until she’s sure she’s making the right choice for him.

” Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy,” the source noted.

They added, “Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right.”

Perhaps waiting to choose a name is a lesson that Khloe learned from her little sister Kylie, who initially welcomed her baby boy under the name Wolf before announcing that they changed his name to one that fit him better.

To this day, Kylie Jenner has not revealed her son’s name or shown her followers on social media what he looks like.

Kylie Jenner has not confirmed her son’s name

Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their baby boy in February this year, announcing his name as Wolf. Shortly after her announcement, she received some shade from her ex-BFF, Tammy Hembrow.

The same day Kylie shared a tribute video of her pregnancy journey, she announced that her son’s name was no longer Wolf, and they chose a name that fits him better.

His name hasn’t been revealed, and Kylie only shares teasing glimpses of the baby, showing pictures of his shoes, feet, arms, or legs.

Some fans believe that the baby boy is named Jacques or Jack, as that is a traditional name in Travis’s family, and others think that the baby might be named Sage, but there has been no confirmation from the family at this time.

Fans hope to find out the baby’s name when Kylie’s pregnancy airs on The Kardashians this fall.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.