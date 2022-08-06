Khloe Kardashian welcomes second child with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian announced only weeks ago that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child via surrogate.

At the time, a Kardashian rep released a statement asking for “kindness and privacy” so that Khloe could “focus on her family” during this time.

Despite her relationship with Tristan, the rep said, “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

Page Six has reported that the baby has arrived via surrogate, but no other details have been released at this time.

Khloe and Tristan are not back together, and Khloe has advised that she will not be getting back together with the NBA star.

Earlier, Khloe advised that she didn’t care whether Tristan was present for their child’s birth, and it’s unclear at this time if he was there or not.

What did Khloe Kardashian name her baby boy?

At this time, no confirmed details have been released about the baby besides the fact that he was born.

However, The Sun reports that some fans have thought of several names the socialite might have chosen for her son.

One of the top choices was Robert, first after her father and then, of course, after her brother.

Another top choice was Kristian, to honor famed momager Kris Jenner.

Some others believe that Khloe might have chosen a name to match True’s first name, such as Loyalty or Honesty.

Others believe the baby could be named after Tristan, but if it was only Khloe deciding, it seems unlikely that she would name her son after him based on the pain that her ex caused.

Khloe Kardashian relived Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal on The Kardashians

After already dealing with the repercussions of Tristan’s cheating back in December, Khloe relived the pain earlier this year when The Kardashians aired on Hulu.

The star admitted that watching the events play out hurt, but it was also healing in a way now that the worst times have passed.

Season 1 ended right at the beginning of the paternity suit scandal, so Season 2 will likely begin there and even go into depth about Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate pregnancy.

However, fans will have to wait for more details about the new baby. Hopefully, Khloe will be more willing to share her son than her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022.