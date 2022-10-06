Khloe Kardashian wears skintight leggings in all-black Balenciaga outfit 

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in an all-black look from her family’s beloved designer brand. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

There is nothing the Kardashians love more than Balenciaga. Khloe Kardashian wore a chic all-black outfit as she arrived at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week Show last week.

The mother of two was rocking a monochromatic sporty look before entering the Mud Show. She sported sleek leggings that perfectly showed the 5’10” reality star’s long legs.

She paired the leggings with an oversized windbreaker jacket and futuristic black sunglasses.

She added a tiny Balenciaga Hourglass bag and the fashion brand’s earrings shaped as their signature B to complete the look.

Khloe came to the fashion show with her sister Kylie Jenner and her niece North West. They sat front row at the Mud Show as they supported Kanye West, who opened for the show.

The Donda rapper surprised the crowd, as there was no announcement that he was opening the show. He sported full military gear as he trudged down the runway wearing an all-black vest, a black 2023 cap, and a Balenciaga mouthguard.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about Good American

While Khloe Kardashian is mostly known for her family’s hit reality shows Keeping up with the Kardashians and now The Kardashians on Hulu, she also has a thriving fashion brand called Good American. In 2016 she co-founded the brand with entrepreneur Emma Grede with the goal of inclusivity and trendy fashion in mind.

In an interview with Bustle, she explained why their size range was so important: “At our core, the desire is to make fashion as inclusive as possible and for women to feel empowered and represented. Fashion sometimes gets really intimidating, and people feel that they can’t venture out into certain things because they were only shown certain silhouettes or styles.”

Khloe revealed on Season 1 of The Kardashians that her size range was also important because she remembers having a hard time finding her size when shopping with her sisters. She will only allow stores to carry her clothes if they’ll carry all sizes.

The brand offers a size range from 00-32 in American sizes. The site features a diverse range of models, giving a lot of fans representation from the brand.

Khloe Kardashian struggles with self-confidence

While usually a wise and self-assured presence on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe has opened up about struggling with her self-image as of late.

While it’s easy to look at the successful reality star and Good American CEO and appreciate her stunning outfits and witty sayings, people seem to forget she is human too. Recently, she has been getting a lot of negative articles about her facial features changing throughout the years, and she admits that these publications bother her.

In an interview with People, she said, “I don’t want anyone to kiss my a**. I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this do to someone’s soul and confidence.”