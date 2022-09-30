Khloe Kardashian was ‘secretly engaged’ to Tristan Thompson when he fathered another child

Khloe Kardashian accepted a second proposal from Tristan Thompson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Tristan Thompson is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian opened up to Kim Kardashian about Tristan proposing to her.

She explained that in December 2020, Tristan had proposed to her.

However, she explained to her sister that she didn’t feel right accepting the proposal. She allegedly told the NBA player, “I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.”

She went on to say that she told Tristan she felt uncomfortable accepting an engagement ring from him and that she wasn’t even “Excited to tell my family.”

One can imagine she had a lot of trust issues regarding Tristan. Ironically, she told Kim that she didn’t want to give Tristan “false hope” by accepting the proposal.

So even though her refusal might have hurt him, she opted to be truthful with him.

Khloe Kardashian eventually accepted Tristan Thompson’s proposal

But it seems that a couple of months later, Tristan had proven himself enough to Khloe for her to accept a second proposal.

A source confirmed to ET that Khloe and Tristan were engaged in February 2021.

One month later, Khloe threw her then-fiancé a huge 30th birthday party. She professed her renewed love for him on social media.

She wrote, “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before.”

She added, “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.”

At the time, she was seen wearing a ring on that finger on many occasions.

After the party, Tristan flew back to Houston and allegedly cheated on Khloe. This is the weekend he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

Maralee Nichols revealed a full-blown relationship with Tristan Thompson

Last year, Maralee released a statement to Us Weekly. She said she met Tristan at a party in 2020 at his home in Encino, California.

She revealed that Tristan told her that he was single and co-parenting. She said, “Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month.”

She went on to reveal that he invited her to spend the holidays with him and his 30th birthday weekend with her.

Maralee found out she was pregnant after spending another weekend with Tristan in Boston. She told the former Cleveland Cavaliers player in April. He had invited her to spend a weekend with him in North Carolina.

Although Tristan knew since April 2021 that he would be having a child with Maralee, he encouraged Khloe to do an embryo transfer the first week of December.

In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloe explained that she felt pressured by Tristan to do the transfer by a certain date.

Maralee and Tristan’s baby boy was born on December 1, 2021.

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.