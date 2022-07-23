Khloe Kardashian was planning future with Tristan Thompson when son was conceived

Khloe had high hopes for a future with Tristan when they conceived their son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Before Khloe Kardashian’s world was rocked by Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, she was planning for their future together as they prepared to welcome their second child.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Khloe and Tristan are expecting a baby boy via surrogate. Their son was conceived, however, before news broke of Tristan fathering a child with another woman, personal trainer, Maralee Nichols.

Although Khloe was hopeful for her and Tristan’s future together as a couple, she’s been forced to switch gears now that it doesn’t appear that her baby daddy will be included in her future.

Sources say that before Khloe found out about Tristan fathering a child with Nichols, she was planning for their “long-term future.”

The insider revealed, “Khloe is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that.”

They added, “she and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”

Khloe Kardashian planned for future with Tristan Thompson

Despite his penchant for straying, Tristan was hopeful that welcoming another child with Khloe would mend their relationship.

“He’s begging Khloe to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reunite them as a couple — as a way back in,” a source recently revealed to In Touch.

Unfortunately, Tristan’s fling with Nichols wasn’t the first time his wandering eye got the best of him. Throughout their relationship, which began in 2016, Tristan has been caught philandering with multiple women.

Tristan’s cheating exposed

Tristan was expecting his first child, Prince, with his ex, model Jordyn Craig when he and Khloe first hooked up. Within a year of dating, Khloe became pregnant with her and Tristan’s first child, daughter True, who was born in 2018.

Despite rumors of Tristan cheating on Khloe just days before she gave birth to True, she was willing to give things another try, only for him to fall back into old habits. In 2019, Tristan was caught with Kylie Jenner’s now-former BFF, Jordyn Woods, further putting tension on their relationship and pushing Khloe further away.

The duo reconciled and broke up several times before Khloe decided she wanted to have another baby with serial cheater Tristan, and their baby boy is due any day now.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres in September on Hulu.