Khloe Kardashian unzips spandex jumpsuit ‘for a little’

Khloe Kardashian is upping the ante and downing the zipper as she spices up one of her latest Good American designs.

The reality star, 38, is currently in the news for dropping her Pop Off Pink collection, a range that’s celebrating all things pink and retailing everything from dresses and jackets to skintight bodysuits.

Shortly before the weekend, Khloe filmed herself modeling a snazzy, hot pink spandex bodysuit — showing how it can work both zipped up and zipped down.

Shouting out the brand she founded in 2016, Khloe spoke to fans from a narrow hallway while showing off her jaw-dropping figure in her all-in-one.

The Hulu star highlighted her curves while going unzipped, telling her followers, “I’m a sucker for any jumpsuit. Probably any jumpsuit.”

“But when you throw a little pink in there,” she continued.

Khloe then demonstrated how the stylish jumpsuit can be worn zipped up for something more conservative. As for having the zip down, Khloe said it could have a “little” [curve display].

In a caption, the former E! star’s brand wrote, “JUMPSUIT + PINK = 🔥 @khloekardashian in the High Shine Compression Catsuit.”

Khloe Kardashian bringing back #Barbiecore with Pop Off Pink

With its bubblegum-pink hues and loud accents, Pop Off Pink seems to be exactly what the Good American customer needs right now. Slate grays and muted accents are, of course, for shopping lists over at SKIMS, sister Kim Kardashian‘s clothing brand.

“I love the all-pink look, but it can get overwhelming if you’re not comfortable going full Barbie girl, so you can do a pop of pink if you want to be a little trendy but aren’t comfortable going head-to-toe. You can mix and match, or you could be all monochromatic. There are no rules in fashion—and that’s the great part about fashion—but there are no rules with pink,” Khloe told Elle.

Khloe Kardashian always wanted some ‘pink out there’

Gushing over the colors, the blonde added, “It just happened; it was very serendipitous, but I’ve always been a big fan of pink. We offer the staples in black, as well, but I just wanted a little pink out there.”

Fans are still talking about Khloe’s appearance this year. In 2022, the mom of two is massively slimmed-down as she sheds weight in the wake of her split from NBA player ex and new baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Season 2 of The Kardashians begins streaming on Hulu on September 22.