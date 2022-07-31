Khloe Kardashian under fire after controversial picture from 2003 resurfaces

Khloe Kardashian is under fire after an image from 2003 resurfaces. Pic credit: @imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Khloe Kardashian, star of The Kardashians is getting slammed by social media for a photo that resurfaced from 2003 that did not seem to age well.

The Good American founder was slammed for a red carpet image that captured her dressed up as a pimp for Halloween with her black friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and Meagan and La’Myia Good on chained leashes.

The photo resurfacing stirred up quite a bit of controversy.

This photo was posted in a Reddit thread titled, “Let’s never forget *this* happened.”

Khloe Kardashian is not new to having to deal with online controversy.

However, no one could have suspected that this particular photo would come back to haunt her.

Khloe Kardashian gets slammed in the comments section of Reddit

Many commenters on the thread were shocked that it was Khloe Kardashian, as they thought she looked like other celebrities.

Other commenters thought Khloe had purposely gotten work done to her face over the years to keep the situation under cover, solely for no one to notice.

One commenter on the Reddit thread said, “I didn’t even realize this was in this sub for a minute because you can’t even tell this is Khloe unless you try really hard to [3 crying face emojis] maybe she completely redid her face so no one could tell this is her lmao”

Another commenter on the thread said, “I thought it was a ‘tough’ Mandy Moore [3 laughing emojis, shaking head emoji]”

An additional commenter on the thread was shocked that all five women agreed to partake in the photo and that not one of them thought it wouldn’t be a tasteful idea.

The commenter said, “The reality that 5 women collectively thought this was a good idea, not one of them said maybe we should rethink this …”

Some believe Khloe Kardashian doesn’t care about the backlash as much as her friends

One commenter on the thread believes that Khloe’s friends are the ones being hurt by the photo more than she is.

The commenter said, “Tbh it’s more embarrassing for the Black Woman in the photo who should’ve just said f**k that to this. I’m certain they would prefer this photo stopped popping up or at least the courtesy of being chopped out of the picture.”

“You think you’re shaming Khloe but she doesn’t care and her fans use the BW in the picture to excuse her behaviour. Personally, I’ve seen this enough that I’m happy to forget. Pretty sure Megean Good said she wanted to forget.”

Khloe hasn’t acknowledged her mistake regarding this recent situation.

Season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.