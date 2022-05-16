Khloe Kardashian tugs up bikini for weekend showoff

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian was nowhere near done as she kicked off the weekend showing off her 8-pack stomach in a pink glitter bikini.

The reality star, 37, was out to name-drop her best-selling Good American brand as she updated her social media in skimpy swimwear, and she’s since returned for more.

Khloe was looking beyond chiseled as she showed off the results of her workouts, likely also fueling further talk over her alleged weight loss since splitting from NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian wows in glitter bikini

Posing in low-key home shots and clearly having fun with filters, the 37-year-old dazzled fans while stripped down to a cupped pink bikini with an underwear feel.

Drawing attention to her cheesegrater abs, the Calabasas-based star posed amid glass panels, wowing the camera with her tiny waist and proving that hitting the gym early in the morning absolutely works.

Khloe’s latest selfie showed her leaning forward as she tugged up the pink glitter briefs of her bikini. While she did cover up with a near-matching shirt, the blonde left little to the imagination as she wore her shirt open.

The new Hulu star wore her blonde locks in a choppy and summer-ready bob, also flaunting her plump pout as she rocked a full face of makeup complete with pink eyeshadow and a manicure to match.

Khloe tagged Good American, writing: “Link in bio baby.” The link drove fans to Good Swim, the swimwear branch of Good American. The total is now three for KarJenner sisters retailing swimwear. While 41-year-old sister Kim Kardashian has launched SKIMS Swim via her 2019-founded SKIMS line, little sister Kylie Jenner is now CEO of Kylie Skim as she runs four brands at once.

Khloe Kardashian says size doesn’t matter as she talks Good American

Khloe might be making weight loss headlines, but for the mom of one, size doesn’t matter. “It’s important to me, no matter what size I am or weight I am, to feel beautiful. Even at my biggest I was rocking body con dresses, and you couldn’t tell me twice. That’s what I think Good American is. It’s about women of individuality and diversity, but also about being comfortable in yourself. That’s what we’re trying to promote,” she told Elle.

Khloe is known to have battled her weight in the past. Now, it looks like she’s in the best shape of her life.