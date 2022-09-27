Khloe Kardashian stuns wearing only a white robe and a smile

Khloe Kardashian is glowing in a robe before an event at Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: @andrewfitzsimons/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has a new mom glow just weeks after welcoming her second child via surrogate with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe’s hairstylist showcased his work on his Instagram feed and featured his model, Khloe, and her wild waves.

The reality star rocked her dark blonde hair in a center part with loose waves, which Andrew called “Botticelli hair.”

She sported soft-glam makeup and shimmery brown eye shadow, which made her green eyes pop. Khloe parted her glossy lips slightly to reveal a bright smile.

Khloe posed for the camera and then looked in the mirror as she admired her reflection and caked face.

Khloe wore a white robe as she sat in a makeup chair with brushes, palettes, and products in front of her. She wore a large diamond-encrusted cross necklace on a thin string.

Khloe Kardashian’s struggles in love

Khloe’s love woes have been headline news since she began dating NBA player Tristan Thompson in 2016.

Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe numerous times, including one of the latest incidences, which resulted in a baby with Maralee Nichols. However, it looks like Khloe is finally done with Tristan for good this time.

Well-placed sources connected Khloe with a private equity investor in June as Season 1 of The Kardashians wrapped up and detailed Tristan’s infidelity and paternity scandal. Khloe was allegedly introduced to the finance guy through Kim. We now know Kim started a private equity firm of her own called SKKY, so she likely had access to many investors.

However, the alleged fling was short-lived, as Khloe was expecting a second child via surrogate and likely busy. Khloe’s latest rumored romantic partner marks the first time she has been seen in public with a new man since Tristan.

Khloe Kardashian snuggles up to Italian model

While in Italy, a fan captured Khloe getting cozy with a new man.

The man, identified as Michele Morrone, had his arm around Khloe’s waist as they had a conversation underneath bright lights in a party atmosphere. Although it was dark, purple lights illuminated Khloe and Michele’s figures as they got close for a conversation.

Michele was on hand for Kim Kardashian’s Dolce and Gabbana show, and he got cozy with Khloe on a dance floor for the show’s afterparty.

Michele is an Italian actor and model with 15.5 million Instagram followers and has a decent following in his native country.

Could the Italian model be just what Khloe needs to move on entirely from Tristan?

The Kardashians airs on Hulu with new episodes on Thursdays.