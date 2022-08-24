Khloe Kardashian stuns shirtless while highlighting weight loss

Khloe Kardashian close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian is going half-on, half-off in a denim shirt as she stuns the camera and shows off her weight loss.

The reality star, 38, has been making weight loss headlines alongside sister Kim Kardashian this year – much like the 41-year-old, Khloe is also running a clothing business, and a photo on her Good American brand’s social media has been turning heads.

Khloe founded Good American in 2016. The photo showed the blonde going retro in a matching denim look as she promoted her best-selling apparel.

Khloe posed against a plain backdrop while sending out a pouty kiss-face.

Wearing baggy and medium-slung jeans, the mom of two added a loose and coordinating denim shirt worn on only half of her body, showing off her super-toned and rippling arms plus her gym-honed abs as she posed semi-topless.

Khloe wore her hair in a long bob as she stood barefoot, with a caption shouting out the “DENIM ON DENIM” situation. Good American called it a “WHOLE DAMN VIBE.”

Good American launched its Good Swim range this year, a collection further expanding the brand’s offerings. Fans can shop everything from denim, activewear, and size-inclusive footwear, to basics, dresses, and office looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Khloe Kardashian stays quiet after second baby arrives

Earlier this month, Khloe welcomed her second child with ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, also father to 2018-born daughter True. The baby, a boy, was welcomed via surrogate amid headlines Khloe was making for having dumped her serial cheating ex.

Now, sources say the star is putting her love life aside to focus on her kids.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, sources revealed, “Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work. Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”

Khloe Kardashian shares new photos with True

Khloe has not yet shared any photos of her son; however, she continues to show off her daughter True. In recent Instagram photos, the Hulu star shared a pretty-in-pink look as True wore a cute miniskirt, matching tank, and sandals.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink,” she captioned the photo, clearly quoting the movie Mean Girls. Khloe is followed by 268 million on Instagram and is also building up fans on TikTok.

The Kardashians Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu. Season 2 premieres on September 22, 2022.